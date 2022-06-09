Meet over 200 comic creators at this free Toronto festival next week

Over 200 comic creators and vendors are coming to Toronto next week to take part in a massive free festival.
Toronto Comic Arts Festival (TCAF) is an annual celebration of comics and community that will take place at the Toronto Reference Library from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19.
This is TCAF’s first public and in-person event since 2019, with previous years drawing an average of 20,000 attendees. According to Cali Platek, marketing manager for the fest, there will be lots for everyone to see and do.
“TCAF has programming for everyone,” said Platek in an interview with Daily Hive. “We have our iconic creator exhibition featuring artists and publishers from all over the world, where guests can meet and shop from their favourite creators. We also have extensive programming for adults and kids that are free and open to the public.”
This year’s festival kicks off on Friday, June 17 with an opening night panel titled The Next 20 Years. Comic creators Tillie Walden (My Parents Won’t Stop Talking, Spinning), Emma Hunsinger (My Parents Won’t Stop Talking), Kat Simmers (Pass Me By), Conor Stechschulte (Ultrasound), and Arkane Torikai (Sensei’s Pious Lie) will share their personal goals as well as insights into the industry as a whole.
The vendor exhibition is open Saturday from 9 to 5 pm and Sunday from 10 to 5 pm. It’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your reading material by picking up new comic books and graphic novels. There are also gorgeous art prints, unique merchandise, and more available.
Burgeoning comic artists and writers will want to take part in the free workshops, including lessons on making kids’ books, character creation, self-publishing, and more.
“One of TCAF’s missions is to help expose new artists to the comics community, and to bring attention to their work,” said Platek. “We also love helping connect artists with people who love art.
“We hope that TCAF2022, as a return to in-person events, will do just that. We hope that everyone attending, visitors and artists, feel a sense of community and support at TCAF 2022.”
Comic fans from afar are also able to participate in TCAF through digital programming that organizers will be releasing on their YouTube channel from June 18 to 26. This coincides with the opening of the festival’s digital marketplace at torontocomics.com which will have over 100 vendors.
Toronto Comic Arts Festival 2022
When: June 17 to 19, 2022
Time: 6:30 pm (Friday kickoff panel), 9 am to 5 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Toronto Reference Library – 789 Yonge St, Toronto
Admission: Free