8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: August 19 to 21

It’s another packed itinerary this weekend in Toronto with concerts and festivals galore.

Get dressed up and head to the races, then choose from several performances from soul singer Leon Bridges to comedian Jo Koy. The Pan American Festival will be taking over Yonge-Dundas Square and you just know there’s going to be amazing food at the upcoming Chinatown Festival. And speaking of food, this year’s CNE food line-up certainly doesn’t disappoint. Who’s up for some mac and cheese lemonade?

What: Make sure to bring friends and a massive appetite to the CNE and choose from a huge variety of unexpected combinations. From more tame choices like cinnamon curd crunch and Tim Horton’s exclusive sweets to daring options like spicy ice cream, you’ll definitely leave stuffed so maybe pack some antacids.

When: Until Sept 5

Time: 10 am to 12 am, except on Labour Day when the grounds are open from 10 am to 9 pm, the gates close at 5 pm

Where: Exhibition Place, 100 Princes’ Boulevard

Tickets: $25 general admission (ages 14 to 64), $20 (adults 65 and older and children ages 5 to 13). Free admission for children 4 and under. Family passes and ride passes are also available. Purchase online.

What: The 163rd running of the $1 million Queen’s Plate, the first jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, is North America’s oldest continuously run stakes event. Showcasing Canada’s top three-year-old thoroughbreds is the highlight of Woodbine’s Queen’s Plate.

When: August 21

Time: 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: Woodbine Racetrack, 555 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke

Price: General admission $35, Grandstand tickets $45 to $125, VIP and dining packages $250 to $400

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leon Bridges (@leonbridgesofficial)

What: American soul singer Leon Bridges is set to serenade audiences as he makes a stop at Scotiabank Arena during The Boundless Tour. The Texan singer is known for songs like “Coming Home” and “Beyond.” Swedish electronic music group Little Dragon will also be making an appearance.

When: August 20

Time: 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: From $67.50

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo Koy (@jokoy)

What: It’s an evening of guaranteed laughs as Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy is scheduled to perform at the Budweiser Stage this Saturday as part of his “Funny is Funny” tour. It’s been a busy couple of years for Jo Koy who currently has several shows on Netflix and recently starred in “Easter Sunday.”

When: August 20

Time: 8 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: From $61.50

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Chinatown BIA (@torontochinatown)

What: Toronto Chinatown Festival celebrates one of Toronto’s most iconic neighbourhoods. Expect fantastic street eats, cultural performances, dragon and lion dances, and a bunch of family activities. The festival, now in its 22nd year, draws over 250,000 visitors each year.

When: August 20 to 21

Time: Saturday 12 pm to 11 pm, Sunday 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Chinatown, Spadina Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PanAm Food & Music Festival’s 10th Anniversary (@panamfestto)

What: Now in its 10th year, Pan American Food & Music Festival is back, transforming Yonge-Dundas into a hub of food and entertainment. There’s a dizzying array of activities such as salsa and bachata lessons, folklore performances, live music, as well as an arepa eating contest.

When: August 20 to 21

Time: Saturday 12 pm to 11 pm, Sunday 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Yonge-Dundas Square, 1 Dundas Street East

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eelke Kleijn (@eelkekleijn)

What: With two stages and performers like Eelke Kleijn, Dustin Nantais, Frankey & Sandrino, Jake Flaherty, get ready to dance the night away during the Ozmozis Festival: Days Like Nights and the Soundgarden at Evergreen Brick Works.

When: August 21

Time: 3 pm to 11 pm

Where: Evergreen Brick Works, 550 Bayview Avenue

Price: From $60

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Japan Festival CANADA (@japanfestivalcanada)



What: Japan Festival CANADA 2022 returns in person with traditional performances, contests, fashion shows, and more. There’s also plenty in store for foodies and anime fans.

When: August 20 to 21

Time: Saturday from 1:30 pm, Sunday from 12:30 pm. Check here for the full program

Where: Mississauga Celebration Square, 300 City Centre Drive, Mississauga

Price: Free admission