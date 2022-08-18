EventsCuratedCelebrities

"Love is Blind" fan favourite Deepti Vempati to speak at Mississauga summit next month

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
Aug 18 2022, 4:15 pm
"Love is Blind" fan favourite Deepti Vempati to speak at Mississauga summit next month
Love is Blind/Netflix Canada | @lifewithdeeps/Instagram
Fans have deep love for Love is Blind‘s Deepti Vempati, who quickly became a fan favourite when season two premiered on Netflix in February.

The Chicago native did not go through with marrying villain Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, and instead, chose herself in the end. Fans applauded her for knowing her worth and just like that, a star was born.

Vempati has kept busy this year with a ton of public appearances across North America. She recently announced she’ll be a keynote speaker at the Self Made Summit in Mississauga on September 24.

deepti vempati to speak at Self Made summit in Mississauga

“It’s going to be a jam-packed day highlighting some incredible speakers on topics of mental health, entrepreneurship and what it means to choose yourSELF! I can’t wait to be a part of this incredible conference,” she said on Instagram.

The Self Made Summit, presented by Run The World, will be held at the Square One Shopping Centre for a series of panels and activations to “inspire female entrepreneurs.”

Also speaking at the summit are Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child fame; Katie Zeppieri, founder of The Mic Drop Agency; Manal Ranjha, founder of Wake Up and Make Up; and Alicia Robertson, founder of Lemonade Life. More speakers will be announced soon, according to event organizers.

The summit runs pricey, though. General admission is a steep $375, but it comes with a VIP swag bag (worth $600), plus free lunch, dinner and snacks.

Self Made Summit: Presented by Run The World

Where: 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga
When: Saturday, September 24
Hours: 9 am to 7 pm
Price: $375 to $475

