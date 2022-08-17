12 new and outrageous foods to try at the CNE this year (PHOTOS)

It’s been two years too long since we’ve gotten our hands on the CNE’s infamous carnival eats, and on August 19, it’s back in a big way.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year for carnival-food epicureans,” the press release reads.

Dished Toronto had the pleasure of taste testing this year’s stacked selection of mouthwatering options, and this is the line-up of “fun, fried, and far-out food items” to try at The Ex this year.

Cinnamon Curd Crunch

The King of Curds brings us this punch of sweetness featuring deep-fried cheese curds, topped with cinnamon sugar, cream cheese icing, and bits of the famous cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Vendor: The King of Curds

Cookie Butter Frites

Dutch Frites’ Cookie Butter Frites are a must-try for french fry lovers with a sweet tooth. The world-famous fresh-cut fries are topped with caramel, cinnamon, warming spices, and finished with butter cookies.



Vendor: Dutch Frites

Spice Cream

“Fire and ice — and try it twice” is this vendor’s motto, and fair warning, this is a spicy one. We tried Caf-Eh-TO’s Peach Mango-spiced ice cream, and even ambitiously took a bite out of its Thai pepper topping. It definitely has a big kick, for those looking to spice up their day.

Vendor: Caf-Eh-TO



Tim Hortons CNE Exclusive Sweet Treats

Tim Hortons joined the party for this year’s festival lineup, featuring exclusive to the CNE, off-menu items. The first item is a Cookies & Creme Timbits poutine, which is an explosion of sweetness with every bite. We then have a Matcha Vanilla Croissant, and a Matcha Coconut Dream Donut. This is the official petition to make these permanent menu items!

Vendor: Tim Hortons



Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Smash Burger

I mean, wow. If you’re “feelin’ hot, hot hot,” Bacon Nation has you covered with their smashed cheeseburger topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, extra thick bacon, and all of the fixings. The buns are even topped with Flamin’ Hot crumbs, so have a beverage handy.

If you’re up for another iteration of theirs, they offer a 24-hour marinated fried chicken sandwich breaded with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which is another must-try.

Vendor: Bacon Nation



2-Foot-Long Taco

You read that right. A two-foot-long taco. The super-sized taco resembles the length of a machete, and is the company’s namesake. These will require two hands, and are available with your choice of chorizo, ground beef, or mushrooms stuffed with Oaxaca cheese.

The authentic Mexican street food vendor also features an eye-popping nacho cone that even doubles as a drink. This makes for the perfect shareable, and you cannot leave The Ex without trying one of these.





Vendor: Machette

Leaning T.O.wer of Pisa

This “architectural food marvel” is San Francescos’ stack of herb-panko-crusted meatballs and mozzarella sticks, piled high in a waffle cone, and drizzled with garlic aioli. It’s even finished with cotton candy and sprinkles, making it the tastiest tower you’ve ever laid eyes on.



Vendor: San Francescos

State Fair Hot Dog

Tuxedo Frank’s “State Fair Hot Dog” is a sweet and savoury all-beef hotdog smothered in aged cheddar and a textural surprise topping of caramel corn.

Vendor: Tuxedo Frank’s

Deep-Fried Snickers

The deep-fried snickers is a CNE staple, brought to you by Cookie Dough Me! The popular chocolate bar is deep fried into bite-sized delights and coated with a sweet batter and drizzle.

Vendor: Cookie Dough Me!

Squid-Ink Korean Corndog

SaltSpring Concessions created a corndog unlike any other we’ve seen before. Made to resemble a squid, the “elevated corndog” is spliced at the ends, wrapped in mozzarella, rolled in inked batter, panko crumbs, and of course, deep fried. This is the perfect fusion of sweet and savoury.

Vendor: SaltSpring Concessions

Seoul-ful Taters

“Got Taters?” Get Your Own Taters Food Truck certainly does. The all-dressed taters come in a Korean BBQ Bulgogi, a Pulled Pork with Mac & Cheese, and a Jambalaya topped with sausage and shrimp.

Vendor: Get Your Own Taters

Krispy Kreme Pulled Pork Sandwich

Everyone’s favourite classic glazed donuts just got carnival-ized. The donut franchise partnered with Pull’d, and delivered a, you guessed it, pulled pork sandwich. Get in on the fun if these two things are your jam.

Vendor: Pull’d/Epic

Stayed tuned for more unmissable items like the Ketchup and Mustard Ice Cream and the buzzworthy Mac & Cheese lemonade in our upcoming reel!

The CNE opens this Friday, August 19, and all of these items are yours for the taking until it ends on September 5.