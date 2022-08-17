Must-visit K-pop stores in Toronto for all your stanning needs

Facts: Toronto has a burgeoning K-pop fan community. Also facts: options in the city aren’t great and getting albums and fan merch shipped here is stressful and expensive.

Although you can find albums at major retailers like Indigo, Walmart, and Sunrise Records, the selection isn’t nearly as extensive as the options available at these Toronto K-pop stores. Not only will you find albums by popular artists like BTS, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Black Pink, NCT, Tomorrow x Together, Twice, Red Velvet, Enyhphen, Luna, GOT7, and so much more but some even stock hard-to-find albums, K-drama soundtracks, and C-pop albums.

Others host K-pop dance classes and themed events to celebrate idols’ birthdays and anniversaries, making it the perfect opportunity to meet other fans and gush over your biases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah & Tom Toronto (@sarahandtom_toronto)

What: Sarah & Tom started around 10 years ago selling novelty gifts from Japan and other parts of Asia. It’s got walls of K-pop albums by BTS, BlackPink, Tomorrow x Together, STAYC, Enhyphen, as well as more obscure groups like AOA and BtoB.

@justyousarahandtom OML FINALLY TORONTO GOT RESTOCKS AND NEW ALBUMS IN!! 😩😩 everything in this video is all the new stuff. nothing else as of now~ more should be coming in soon ☺️ -mercedes #Toronto #Kpop JustYouSarah&Tom ♬ Sticker – NCT 127

Stock up on posters, stickers, standees, photocards, and other merch. If you love plushies, stationery, and anime merch this is the place for you. Sarah & Tom has two downtown locations and recently opened a third one in Hamilton.

Where: 624 Bloor Street West, 686 Yonge Street

Time: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday 12 pm to 6 pm; Friday to Saturday 12 pm to 7 pm

You might also like: Yet to Come: Toronto's getting a BTS pop-up store this summer

K-pop group Seventeen is going on tour and stopping at these two Canadian cities

Born Pink World Tour: K-pop supergroup Blackpink performing in Canada this fall

Fans fired up as K-pop musicians go shirtless in Canada (PHOTOS)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fantastic Baby Cafe (@fantasticbabycafe)

What: Named after the Big Bang song, Fantastic, Baby Cafe owner Kathie Hintsa wanted to create a “place designed to make you smile.” After learning about K-pop from her daughter, she now runs this adorable cafe/shop, a K-pop haven on Dundas Street West. Fantastic Baby stocks Japanese products, cute stationery, plushies, home decor, and K-beauty.

It not only sells CDs in-store but it also accepts album pre-orders. Is your favourite group’s anniversary coming up? Chances are Fantastic, Baby’s hosting an event with photo ops, themed desserts, and special drinks. It’s the perfect spot to enjoy something sweet as you shop for a new album to add to your collection.

Where: 1193 Dundas Street West

Time: Tuesday and Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm; Wednesday 10 am to 6 pm; Thursday 10 am to 7 pm; Friday to Saturday 10 am to 9 pm; closed Mondays

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POCHA (@pochamtl)

What: Fed up with the limited options in Canada and the expense and hassle of shipping K-pop albums and merch, co-CEOs Laurie Dumais and Jo Kim decided to take matters into their own hands. The newest K-pop kid in town, LightUp:K first started online in February 2022 and expanded to a brick-and-mortar store in East Danforth in July. And it’s pretty much your one-stop shop for your music needs.

Shelves are organized by agencies (JYP, YG, SM, etc.) and it even sells original soundtracks from your favourite K-dramas so you can relive the feels once again. LightUp:K accepts pre-orders and carries some official merch, magazines, and lightsticks. There’s a small area where you can unbox your album and, if you like, swap an official photocard from their trading wall so you can take home a photocard of your bias.

The company also works with the community to host K-pop dance workshops, showcases, conventions, and more.

Where: 104 Cedarvale Avenue

Time: Open every day from 12 pm to 7 pm. Closed on Wednesdays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Broadcast – 廣播道 EST. 1995 (@broadcastclub.ca)

What: Pacific Mall might be known for homeware and amazing food (for real, check out our guide here) but in the middle of the rows and rows of shops is a store that carries everything from K-pop to hard-to-find C-pop albums.

Broadcast Entertainment & Fantasia sells albums by artists like Super Junior-M, Red Velvet, SHINee, HyunA, Big Bang, and more. In addition to CDs, it has loads of adorable stationery and gift items. You can check out its second Markham location on Kennedy Road or order albums online.

Where: 4300 Steeles Avenue East, Unit C75, Markham; 8360 Kennedy Road, Unit 13

Time: Open every day, 11 am to 7 pm