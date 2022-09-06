9 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: September 6 to 11

It might be a short week, but there’s definitely no shortage of events happening in Toronto.

If you love hip-hop, make sure you have your tickets to Rolling Loud Festival, where Future and Migos are set to perform. Heading out for food? Check out participating restaurants during Asialicious for all the yummy options.

And, of course, TIFF is back. What movie are you planning to see?

What: Oh, the glamour! The countdown is on for the Toronto International Film Festival and celebs like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh, Daniel Craig, and Lee Jung-Jae are set to make an appearance. Check out the lineup of movies coming to TIFF.

When: September 8 to 18

Where: Various locations

What: Get your grunge on and catch Pearl Jam at Scotiabank Arena North American tour where they’ll be performing songs like “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town” and “Black.”

When: September 8

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: From $157

What: If you love Asian cuisine, then you’ll be spoiled for choice during Asialicious. During the two weeks, over 100 restaurants will be participating during the two-week event so you can choose from a variety of options such as fast-food joints, bubble tea, cafes, and food-court favourites.

When: September 10 to 25

Where: Various locations

What: Asialicious kicks off this weekend with the Asialicious Carnival. It’s going to be packed with activities like performances and lantern workshops, and of course, some amazing street food.

When: September 9 to 11

Time: Friday 5 to 11 pm, Saturday 11 am to 11 pm, Sunday 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Woodside Square, Scarborough

What: Taste of the Kingsway is back after two years. The street festival returns with various performances and a dizzying array of international cuisine. There’s going to be a licensed patio for adults, as well as various family-friendly activities.

When: September 9 to 11

Time: Friday 6 pm to 10 pm, Saturday 10 am to 10 pm, Sunday 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Bloor Street West & Royal York (Prince Edward Street to Montgomery Street)

What: Summer isn’t quite over yet! For the first time ever, Rolling Loud makes its way to Toronto for three days of hip-hop performances by artists like Future, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Dave, and Toronto’s Nav.

When: September 7 to 8

Time: Doors open at 3 pm

Where: Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: From $399. Check here for tickets

What: Celebrate Toronto is back at Nathan Phillips Square with a beer garden and live music. The Toronto Made Market will feature over 100 businesses and artisans so you can shop for unique finds, then check out the food trucks serving a variety of sweet and savoury treats. Toronto Past will also be offering 10-minute walks every hour so you can learn more about the history of the city.

When: September 10 to 11

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen Street West

What: Grab your fascinator and flaunt your fabulous fashion sense at the Greenwood Stakes where the best-dressed folks will get the chance to win cash prizes. Expect food, art, and more during this track-side event.

When: September 10

Time: Gates open 12 pm

Where: Check here for tickets

Price: Early bird tickets $40, regular $65

What: The first ever Portugalo Heritage Fest is set to take place at Mississauga Celebration Square where you can catch traditional performances as well as live music by international artists like Miro Freitas from Madeira and Rui Bandeira from Portugal. Food vendors will include Rei Do Churrasco, El Camion La Fritanga, and more.

When: September 10

Time: 10 am to 11 pm

Where: Mississauga Celebration Square, 300 City Centre Drive, Mississauga