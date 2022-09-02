Taste of the Kingsway, South Etobicoke’s largest street festival, is poised to return for the first time since the pandemic on September 9.

This year promises to follow in the footsteps of the festival’s 20-year legacy with a huge selection of food from local vendors, a ton of family-friendly activities, and so much more.

The three-day festival will include incredible live music from home-grown musicians and local artists at three different stages, as well as meet-and-greets with Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni, outdoor patios for grown-ups to unwind and have a drink, an adorable dog show, and to curb the appetite, pizza from Dr. Oetker Ristorante.

Not to mention a Ferris wheel, child-friendly activities, a classic car show, a bonfire circle, and street performances.

For a comprehensive list of daily activities visit the festival’s official website.

Taste of the Kingsway 2022

When: Friday, September 9 from 6 to 10 pm; Saturday, September 10 from 10 am to 10 pm; Sunday, September 11 from 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Bloor Street West & Royal York (Prince Edward Street to Montgomery Street)