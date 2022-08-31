The ROM is offering free entry to its main floor for another month

If you’re looking to have fun this Labour Day weekend without spending a dime, we’ve got good news for you.
The main floor of the three-storey Royal Ontario Museum is FREE to the public for just one more month, until September 25.
Here, you’ll find live performances, East Asian galleries, and Kore 670, a stunning statue of a maiden, exclusively on loan from the Acropolis Museum in Athens.
The Discovery Zone is also available, featuring a wide range of “interactive discovery boxes” that include fossils, costumes, and interactive puzzles. It’s fun for the whole family!
Tickets are easy to book online, just choose your preferred date and time of entry, and select “free spaces only.”
For those looking to explore the museum in a whole new way, you can check out ROM After Dark, a series of 19+ events filled with curated music, pop-up performances, and, of course, drinks.
How will you be spending the long weekend?
ROM Free Main Floor
When: Now until September 25
Where: 100 Queens Park
Price: free, tickets available online