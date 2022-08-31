EventsNews

The ROM is offering free entry to its main floor for another month

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Aug 31 2022, 6:23 pm

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock
If you’re looking to have fun this Labour Day weekend without spending a dime, we’ve got good news for you. 

The main floor of the three-storey Royal Ontario Museum is FREE to the public for just one more month, until September 25. 

Here, you’ll find live performances, East Asian galleries, and Kore 670, a stunning statue of a maiden, exclusively on loan from the Acropolis Museum in Athens.

Royal Ontario Museum

The Discovery Zone is also available, featuring a wide range of “interactive discovery boxes” that include fossils, costumes, and interactive puzzles. It’s fun for the whole family!

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Royal Ontario Museum (@romtoronto)

Tickets are easy to book online, just choose your preferred date and time of entry, and select “free spaces only.” 

For those looking to explore the museum in a whole new way, you can check out ROM After Dark, a series of 19+ events filled with curated music, pop-up performances, and, of course, drinks. 

How will you be spending the long weekend? 

ROM Free Main Floor
When: Now until September 25
Where: 100 Queens Park
Price: free, tickets available online

