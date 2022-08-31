The ROM is offering free entry to its main floor for another month

If you’re looking to have fun this Labour Day weekend without spending a dime, we’ve got good news for you.

The main floor of the three-storey Royal Ontario Museum is FREE to the public for just one more month, until September 25.

Here, you’ll find live performances, East Asian galleries, and Kore 670, a stunning statue of a maiden, exclusively on loan from the Acropolis Museum in Athens.

The Discovery Zone is also available, featuring a wide range of “interactive discovery boxes” that include fossils, costumes, and interactive puzzles. It’s fun for the whole family!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Ontario Museum (@romtoronto)

Tickets are easy to book online, just choose your preferred date and time of entry, and select “free spaces only.”

For those looking to explore the museum in a whole new way, you can check out ROM After Dark, a series of 19+ events filled with curated music, pop-up performances, and, of course, drinks.

How will you be spending the long weekend?

ROM Free Main Floor

When: Now until September 25

Where: 100 Queens Park

Price: free, tickets available online