Here are the A-list celebrities coming to Toronto for TIFF 2022

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is back in full swing this year, and festivities run from September 8 until September 18.

With less than a week to go, TIFF is starting to announce some of the stars and special guests that will be attending the festival in person.

There will be a total of 18 Gala program titles and 45 Special Presentations at the festival this year. Sally El Hosaini’s Netflix movie The Swimmers will open the festival.

Taylor Swift is also dropping in to screen All Too Well: The Short Film on September 9.

“Cinema is alive. Red carpets are back. And the best audience in the world awaits them in Toronto,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO in a statement.

Here are some of the biggest names you can look out for on the streets of Toronto between September 8 and 18:

Harry Styles

Michelle Yeoh

Taylor Swift

Darren Aronofsky

Cate Blanchett

Brendan Fraser

Steven Spielberg

Tyler Perry

Anna Kendrick

Viola Davis

Oprah Winfrey

Michelle Williams

Jennifer Lawrence

Daniel Craig

Billy Eichner

Zac Efron

Hugh Jackman

Lee Jung-jae

Elisabeth Moss

Ralph Fiennes

Sarah Polley

O-T Fagbenle

Olivia Colman

Jason Reitman

Claire Foy

Jessica Chastain

Weird Al Yankovic

Damien Chazelle

Mark Duplass

Nelly Furtado

Rian Johnson

Leslie Odom Jr.

Jordan Peele

Evan Rachel Wood

Daniel Radcliffe

Janelle Monáe

Michelle Monaghan

Park Ji-Min

Sophie Okonedo

Malcolm McDowell

Keegan-Michael Key

Ethan Hawke

Werner Herzog

Joe Jonas

Kate Beckinsale

Joe Alwyn

Ewan McGregor

A full lineup of movies can be found on the TIFF website.