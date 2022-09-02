EventsNewsHollywood North

Here are the A-list celebrities coming to Toronto for TIFF 2022

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Sep 2 2022, 6:08 pm
Here are the A-list celebrities coming to Toronto for TIFF 2022
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock | Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
2022 Toronto Dragon Festival

Fri, September 2, 2:00pm

2022 Toronto Dragon Festival
RendezBrews presented by Toronto Craft Beer Festival

Fri, September 16, 3:30pm

RendezBrews presented by Toronto Craft Beer Festival
Toronto Oktoberfest

Fri, September 30, 5:00pm

Toronto Oktoberfest

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is back in full swing this year, and festivities run from September 8 until September 18.

With less than a week to go, TIFF is starting to announce some of the stars and special guests that will be attending the festival in person.

There will be a total of 18 Gala program titles and 45 Special Presentations at the festival this year. Sally El Hosaini’s Netflix movie The Swimmers will open the festival.

Taylor Swift is also dropping in to screen All Too Well: The Short Film on September 9.

“Cinema is alive. Red carpets are back. And the best audience in the world awaits them in Toronto,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO in a statement.

Here are some of the biggest names you can look out for on the streets of Toronto between September 8 and 18:

  • Harry Styles
  • Michelle Yeoh
  • Taylor Swift
  • Darren Aronofsky
  • Cate Blanchett
  • Brendan Fraser
  • Steven Spielberg
  • Tyler Perry
  • Anna Kendrick
  • Viola Davis
  • Oprah Winfrey
  • Michelle Williams
  • Jennifer Lawrence
  • Daniel Craig
  • Billy Eichner
  • Zac Efron
  • Hugh Jackman
  • Lee Jung-jae
  • Elisabeth Moss
  • Ralph Fiennes
  • Sarah Polley
  • O-T Fagbenle
  • Olivia Colman
  • Jason Reitman
  • Claire Foy
  • Jessica Chastain
  • Weird Al Yankovic
  • Damien Chazelle
  • Mark Duplass
  • Nelly Furtado
  • Rian Johnson
  • Leslie Odom Jr.
  • Jordan Peele
  • Evan Rachel Wood
  • Daniel Radcliffe
  • Janelle Monáe
  • Michelle Monaghan
  • Park Ji-Min
  • Sophie Okonedo
  • Malcolm McDowell
  • Keegan-Michael Key
  • Ethan Hawke
  • Werner Herzog
  • Joe Jonas
  • Kate Beckinsale
  • Joe Alwyn
  • Ewan McGregor
  • Lee Jung-jae

A full lineup of movies can be found on the TIFF website.

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ Listed
+ News
+ Hollywood North
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.