Events

8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: October 3 to 9

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Oct 3 2022, 6:43 pm
With a bunch of can’t-miss events, there’s no slowing down in Toronto this week.

Rock out at a Bryan Adams concert then get ready to party during a concert by the fabulous Lizzo. Then head to the theatre to watch a play or make your way to Aga Khan Museum to check out a new exhibit.

Try a range of ethnic cuisine during the Latin Fall Fiesta and if you’re looking for hearty comfort food, we’ve got just the place for you.

Go to a Lizzo concert

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

What: Calling all Lizzo fans! The artist is heading to Scotiabank Arena for The Special Tour with multi-platinum American rapper Latto. It’s the “About Damn Time” singer’s first world tour in three years so don’t miss out.

When: October 7

Time: 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: Check here for tickets

Go to the museum

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aga Khan Museum (@agakhanmuseum)

What: “Afghanistan My Love” is a new exhibition at Aga Khan Museum that offers a unique take on Afghanistan, “driven by the creativity and resilience of its people.” The exhibit will feature work by art collective ArtLods and Afghan-Canadian artist Shaheer Zazai.

When: October 8 to April 10, 2023

Time: Scheduled time slots

Where: Temporary Exhibition Gallery, Aga Khan

Price: Check here for tickets

Go to a Bryan Adams concert

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams)

What: Rock icon Bryan Adams heads to Toronto as part of his international tour in support of So Happy it Hurts Tour, his 15th album which was released in March. He’ll also be making stops in other parts of Ontario such as Kingston, Kitchener, Oshawa, St. Catharines, and Peterborough.

When: October 5

Time: 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: Check here for tickets

Go to the theatre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mirvish (@mirvishproductions)

What: Set in Martha’s Vineyard in 1974, The Shark is Broken is a comedy about the Jaws lead actors who find themselves stuck on a boat and at “the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star.” The play was nominated for Best Comedy at the 2022 Olivier Awards.

When: Until November 6

Where: Royal Alexandra Theatre, 260 King Street West

Price: From $49. Check here for tickets

Go to a concert

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lily Frost (@lilyfrostcom)

What: Toronto-based singer-songwriter Lily Frost will be performing at Paradise Theatre as part of her Decompression Tour. Frost’s songs have been featured in Gray’s Anatomy, Workin’ Moms, and Disney’s Crazy/Beautiful. John Borra will also be making a special guest appearance.

When: October 6

Time: 8 pm to 11 pm

Where: Paradise Theatre, 1006 Bloor Street West

Price: $25. Buy tickets here

Order something yummy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jane & Dick’s Bistro (@janendick)

What: If you’re in the mood for comfort food (and who isn’t in this weather?) Jane & Dick’s Bistro is a cozy spot to enjoy an eclectic and culturally diverse menu. The restaurant, which officially opened on September 29, serves delicious dishes such as salmon ceviche, zucchini and carrot crisps, pork belly, and steak frites.

Time: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 4 pm to 10 pm; Sunday 4 pm to 9 pm

Where: 2590 Yonge Street

Explore the city

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heritage Toronto (@heritagetoronto)

What: Learn about the hidden gems of St. Lawrence neighbourhood during this 90-minute walking tour that focuses on the little-known stories of the area that was once the Old Town of York. Bring water, walking shoes, and sunscreen.

When: October 5

Time: 6 pm to 7:30 pm

Where: South end of Market Lane Park, 149 King Street East

Price: $20 audio equipment fee, pre-registration required

Go to a festival

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yonge-Dundas Square (@ydsquare)

What: The third annual Latin Fall Fiesta 2022 returns to showcase Latin-American culture from over 20 countries. Expect a parade, dance performances, music, art, and, of course, amazing food. Vendors will also be selling unique hand-made products.

When: October 9

Time: 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Yonge-Dundas Square, 1 Dundas Street East

Price: Free

