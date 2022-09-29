Events

Get cozy and catch a FREE movie under the stars in Toronto this weekend

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Sep 29 2022, 8:59 pm
Get cozy and catch a FREE movie under the stars in Toronto this weekend
New Africa/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Jill Yoga Opens an Elevated Wellness Pop-Up Experience!

Sat, October 1, 11:00am

Jill Yoga Opens an Elevated Wellness Pop-Up Experience!
The Junction Street Theatre Project ft. CORPUS

Sat, October 1, 2:00pm

The Junction Street Theatre Project ft. CORPUS
Audition for Canada's National Ballet School's Professional Ballet Program

Sun, October 16, 8:45am

Audition for Canada's National Ballet School's Professional Ballet Program
The Chef Collective Toronto Battle

Mon, October 17, 5:30pm

The Chef Collective Toronto Battle
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

This fall, what’s better than snuggling up with a bag of free popcorn and watching a movie under the stars? 

Toronto’s Bloor West Village is hosting a free movie night at Neil McLellan Park on Friday with complimentary popcorn and treats. 

A screening of the hit Disney film Encanto will start at 7 pm which makes for a perfect night out with family and friends.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bloor West Village BIA (@bloorwestvillagebia)

Guests are free to enjoy a picnic under the stars, so bring your own food and drinks!

If you were worried about what to do with your dog for the night, they are more than welcome to join the event. 

In lieu of charging admission, the organizers ask attendees to donate non-perishable food items (or cash) to Bloor West Food Back. It’s a great opportunity to catch a flick over fun snacks while giving back to the community. 

Movies In The Park

Where: Neil McLellan Park, 263 Beresford Avenue
When: Friday, September 30
Time: 7 pm
Cost: FREE

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Itai BuenahoraItai Buenahora
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.