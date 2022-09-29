Get cozy and catch a FREE movie under the stars in Toronto this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

This fall, what’s better than snuggling up with a bag of free popcorn and watching a movie under the stars?

Toronto’s Bloor West Village is hosting a free movie night at Neil McLellan Park on Friday with complimentary popcorn and treats.

A screening of the hit Disney film Encanto will start at 7 pm which makes for a perfect night out with family and friends.

Guests are free to enjoy a picnic under the stars, so bring your own food and drinks!

If you were worried about what to do with your dog for the night, they are more than welcome to join the event.

In lieu of charging admission, the organizers ask attendees to donate non-perishable food items (or cash) to Bloor West Food Back. It’s a great opportunity to catch a flick over fun snacks while giving back to the community.

Movies In The Park

Where: Neil McLellan Park, 263 Beresford Avenue

When: Friday, September 30

Time: 7 pm

Cost: FREE