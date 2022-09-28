EventsHalloweenDH Community PartnershipFall Events

This drive-thru Spooktacular in GTA features over two million Halloween lights

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Sep 28 2022, 7:26 pm
This drive-thru Spooktacular in GTA features over two million Halloween lights
Spooktacular Light Show/Submitted
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Jill Yoga Opens an Elevated Wellness Pop-Up Experience!

Sat, October 1, 11:00am

Jill Yoga Opens an Elevated Wellness Pop-Up Experience!
The Junction Street Theatre Project ft. CORPUS

Sat, October 1, 2:00pm

The Junction Street Theatre Project ft. CORPUS
Fay & Fluffy’s Storytime: The Fall Baby Show Toronto 2022

Sat, October 1, 2:00pm

Fay & Fluffy’s Storytime: The Fall Baby Show Toronto 2022
Audition for Canada's National Ballet School's Professional Ballet Program

Sun, October 16, 8:45am

Audition for Canada's National Ballet School's Professional Ballet Program
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the biggest and brightest Halloween light events in the Greater Toronto Area has returned even better than before.

Spooktacular Light Show, located at Meadowvale GO station in Mississauga and Richmond Hill GO station in Richmond Hill, is showcasing over two million Halloween lights until October 31, 2022.

There is so much for the whole family to enjoy during a trip to the Spooktacular Light Show, and you can enjoy it all from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle.

The creators of the Journey into Enchantment holiday event have packed their Halloween extravaganza with large and unique light displays like the haunted house, a pumpkin-filled tunnel, plus a menagerie of ghouls, witches, ghosts, and more.

There are lights that sing and dance to the music, and you can tune into the dedicated radio station for Spooktacular Halloween hits during your creepy cruise. Spooktacular Light Show welcomes all ages and is also pet-friendly.

Spooktacular Light Show

Spooktacular Light Show/Submitted

Children will receive Halloween candy during their visit. And you won’t want to miss the main nightly feature of special simulated fireworks that will really light up the area.

And if you need another reason to experience the colourful lights and spine-chilling installations, Spooktacular Light Show is dedicating a portion of ticket sales to charity. Over $100,000 in charity contributions has been given back to the community so far.

Spooktacular Light Show

Spooktacular Light Show/Submitted

Spooktacular Light Show

When: Now until October 31, 2022
Time: Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10:30 pm, Sundays to Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm
Where: Meadowvale Go Station – 6845 Millcreek Drive, Mississauga; and Richmond Hill GO Station – 6 Newkirk Road, Richmond Hill
Tickets: Starting at $24.95, prices are per vehicle, up to a maximum of eight passengers. Spooktacular Light Show & Journey Into Enchantment Bundle is also available. Purchase online.

Daily Hive Toronto is a proud media sponsor of the Spooktacular Light Show

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Halloween
+ DH Community Partnership
+ Fall Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.