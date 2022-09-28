One of the biggest and brightest Halloween light events in the Greater Toronto Area has returned even better than before.

Spooktacular Light Show, located at Meadowvale GO station in Mississauga and Richmond Hill GO station in Richmond Hill, is showcasing over two million Halloween lights until October 31, 2022.

There is so much for the whole family to enjoy during a trip to the Spooktacular Light Show, and you can enjoy it all from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle.

The creators of the Journey into Enchantment holiday event have packed their Halloween extravaganza with large and unique light displays like the haunted house, a pumpkin-filled tunnel, plus a menagerie of ghouls, witches, ghosts, and more.

There are lights that sing and dance to the music, and you can tune into the dedicated radio station for Spooktacular Halloween hits during your creepy cruise. Spooktacular Light Show welcomes all ages and is also pet-friendly.

Children will receive Halloween candy during their visit. And you won’t want to miss the main nightly feature of special simulated fireworks that will really light up the area.

And if you need another reason to experience the colourful lights and spine-chilling installations, Spooktacular Light Show is dedicating a portion of ticket sales to charity. Over $100,000 in charity contributions has been given back to the community so far.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10:30 pm, Sundays to Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm

Where: Meadowvale Go Station – 6845 Millcreek Drive, Mississauga; and Richmond Hill GO Station – 6 Newkirk Road, Richmond Hill

Tickets: Starting at $24.95, prices are per vehicle, up to a maximum of eight passengers. Spooktacular Light Show & Journey Into Enchantment Bundle is also available. Purchase online.

Daily Hive Toronto is a proud media sponsor of the Spooktacular Light Show