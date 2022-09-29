There’s a new restaurant to get excited about in Toronto! Jane & Dick’s Bistro has officially opened its doors, and as of today, September 29, it will be accepting its first customers.

This casual new dining spot is centred around elevated comfort food, served inside a vibrant, upbeat venue with a leisurely and inviting atmosphere.

Its plates are made fresh on a daily basis to round out an intentionally eclectic menu designed to mirror the cultural diversity of Toronto.

Moreover, it’s optimized for sharing, making it a top-notch spot for dining in groups, though there are a handful of main dishes to choose from as well, such as the sushi grade salmon and freshly ground burgers, fried buttermilk chicken or steak fries.

Its cocktail menu boasts an impressive range of made-to-order drinks mixed on-site for ultimate freshness. And there are rumours cheese fondue will make its way onto the menu in the not-too-distant future.

If this spot has sparked your interest, you can make a reservation via the website today!

Current opening hours are Thursday to Saturday from 4 pm to 10 pm and Sunday from 4 pm to 9 pm, with plans to extend in the near future.

Jane & Dick’s Bistro

Address: 2590 Yonge Street, Toronto

