9 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: August 29 to September 4

It’s another fun-filled week in Toronto with concerts and festivals galore. Since we’re all in denial about the end of summer, go to several outdoor concerts and keep your eyes on the sky as jets soar across the skyline during the Canadian International Air Show. You might want to pack a pair of earplugs.

What: Canadian rock group from Scarborough Barenaked Ladies brings their Last Summer on Earth tour to the Budweiser Stage. Sing along to “It’s All Been Done,” “Brian Wilson,” and “One Week.”

When: August 30

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage — 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: From $57.12

What: Fall is coming and so is Starbucks’ newest menu. Starting Tuesday, August 30, you can mix up your regular order with drinks like the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte and Apple Crisp Macchiato, as well as treats like Pumpkin Pepita Loaf and a Fox Sugar Cookie. Yum!

When: From August 30

Where: Participating locations

What: Say goodbye to expensive shipping fees and hello to the new BTS Pop-up: Space of BTS, which finally opens in Toronto on Wednesday. Get your hands on merch and shop for clothing, accessories, homeware, stationery, or collectible photo cards inspired by some of the group’s popular songs.

When: August 31 to December 31

Time: Wednesday, August 31, 8 am to 11 pm (extended); Thursday, September 1 to Sunday, September 4, 9 am to 10 pm (extended); Monday, September 5, 11 am to 7 pm; September 6 to December 31, Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm, Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Unit C009A, 220 Yonge Street

What: Celebrate Asian tradition and heritage during the Dynamite Night Market at Markham Fairgrounds. Feast on amazing Asian cuisine and enjoy family-friendly entertainment.

When: September 2 to 4

Time: Friday, 4 pm to midnight; Saturday, 2 pm to midnight; Sunday, 2 pm to 10 pm

Where: Markham Fairgrounds — 10801 McCowan Road, Markham

Price: $18

What: K-pop band Seventeen is ready to rock with Toronto fans during their Be the Sun tour. The 13-member group is set to wrap up their tour with a final stop in New Jersey.

When: September 3

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena — 40 Bay Street

Price: Buy tickets here

What: Known for songs like “Dog Days” and “Shake it Out,” indie rock band Florence and the Machine will be performing at the Budweiser Stage during their Dance Fever Tour.

When: September 3

Time: 8 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage — 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: From $90.09

What: The five-day Intersection Festival brings art, culture, and music to the streets of Toronto. Enjoy experimental music by several local artists. Check here for the full lineup.

When: September 1 to 5

Time: Varies

Where: Various locations

Price: Check here for tickets

What: From vintage warbirds to modern military jets, prepare to be amazed during the Canadian International Air Show. You can expect jaw-dropping aerobatics at the event, now in its 73rd year.

When: September 3 to 5

Time: Noon to 3 pm

Where: 210 Princes’ Boulevard

Price: Check here for tickets

What: It’s that time of the year as summer draws to an end so don’t miss the final week at the CNE where you can check out the fun rides, play games, and try the most unexpected food combinations. Check out our food guide here.

When: Until September 5

Time: 10 am to midnight, except on Labour Day when the grounds are open from 10 am to 9 pm, the gates close at 5 pm.

Where: Exhibition Place — 100 Princes’ Boulevard

Tickets: $25 for general admission (ages 14 to 64), and $20 (adults 65 and older and children ages 5 to 13). Free admission for children 4 and under. Family passes and ride passes are also available. Purchase online.