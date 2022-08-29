You can enjoy FREE outdoor films at the TIFF street party in September

The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival is just around the corner, and this year’s schedule of events is so packed that they’re spilling out onto the street!

Film lovers from around the world will be flocking to the city for the 47th annual TIFF from September 8 to September 18. Part of the can’t-miss festivities will be the popular outdoor activities happening on King Street West and in David Pecaut Square.

The seventh Festival Street party will feature screenings, live music, and interactive activations. And best of all, everything is free to enjoy!

“The excitement of the Festival is something we want to share with the entire city,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO, in a release. “Festival Street is where everyone can enjoy and experience the excitement of the Festival and its celebration of film. Family-friendly events, great musical performances, and movies in the park — all for free — are just some highlights you can expect, and we invite everyone to join us.”

Festival Street celebrations will take place from September 8 to 11 on King Street West between Peter Street and University Avenue. Arrive early to see StreetARToronto creating a live art walk supported by The Micki Moore Foundation.

The Kick Off Event on the Slaight Music Stage will be hosted by Toronto’s own Kardinal Offishall and features a variety of special guests and musical performances by Cameron Bailey, Buffy Sainte-Marie, and more.

Festival Street will feature a number of free, exciting concerts throughout the three-day event. Highlights include Wolf Saga, The 99s, Jessia, Elijah Woods, and Jess and Tay.

TIFF will also be hosting its community partner festivals during the giant street party. Drop by Festival Street to discover booths spotlighting programming and initiatives by Inside Out, imagineNATIVE, and REEL CANADA.

Activities in David Pecaut Square will take place from September 8 to 18, and include TIFF’s new open-air cinema, OLG Cinema Park. Movie lovers can enjoy some amazing fan-favourite selections showcasing stars in TIFF 2022 Official Selections films.

The OLG Cinema Park lineup includes The Greatest Showman, UHF, West Side Story (2021), The Mummy, and a 30th-anniversary screening of A League of Their Own (1992). There will also be outdoor screenings of School of Rock and Love & Basketball, both presented by the Next Wave Committee.

Attendees are invited to grab a drink at one of the extended patios, try some delicious dishes from the food trucks on-site, and check out the many partner activations in the square.

For more free movies during the festival, make plans to visit TIFF Cinematheque and for their five classic film screenings including:

The Stranger (Agantuk)

Satyajit Ray | India, France

World Premiere 4K Restoration

I Shot Andy Warhol

Mary Harron | United Kingdom, United States

Strictly Ballroom

Baz Luhrmann | Australia, United Kingdom

4K Restoration

Werckmeister Harmonies (Werckmeister harmóniák)

Béla Tarr, Ágnes Hranitzky | Hungary, Italy, Germany, France

World Premiere 4K Restoration

Tales from the Gimli Hospital Redux

Guy Maddin | Canada

World Premiere 4K Restoration

“We’re excited to relaunch the Festival Cinematheque programme after two years,” said Robyn Citizen, director of festival programming and cinematheque. “This curated lineup includes beautiful 4K restorations as well as a classic title long out of circulation from our Closing Night filmmaker Mary Harron. Audiences will find I Shot Andy Warhol as fresh and irreverent as they did in its initial release.”

For more information on TIFF 2022, visit tiff.net.