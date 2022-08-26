EventsNewsShoppingCuratedPop Culture

BTS' Toronto pop-up opens next week and fans are mentally preparing for the long lines

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
Aug 26 2022, 6:05 am
BTS' Toronto pop-up opens next week and fans are mentally preparing for the long lines
Sukoshi Mart | @bts_bighit/Twitter
Whether it’s the virtual Hunger Games for concert tickets or in-person lines for merch, K-pop fans are no stranger to long queues. On August 24, Canadian retailer Sukoshi Mart finally announced the opening date for the long-awaited BTS Toronto pop-up and fans are bracing themselves.

The Instagram post states, “BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS in TORONTO is finally opening on AUG 31 at CF Toronto Eaton Centre!⁠ Get ready for your favourite BTS merch & MORE!⁠”

 

A post shared by SUKOSHI MART (@sukoshimart)

Excitement has been building ever since Sukoshi Mart announced the pop-up. The company has been posting product reveals over the past few weeks on Twitter and some of the things you can buy include clothing, accessories, homeware, stationery, collectible photo cards, and much more.

@sukoshimart/Twitter

Although any BTS fan would want to get their hands on the adorable merch, as seasoned K-pop stans know, it’s never ever that simple.

If last summer’s massive lines at Yorkdale for the Line Friends store are anything to go by, the demand at this pop-up won’t be any different.

In anticipation of fans lining up the day before the August 31 opening, e-commerce app Weverse posted a notification stating, “Customers may begin lining up from 10 pm, August 30, 2022, the day before the grand opening.”

@sukoshimart/Twitter

To ensure fairness, tickets will be distributed “with the number of each customer’s turn.” And to accommodate the volume of shoppers, the store will be open during extended hours on August 31 and September 1.

And judging by the Twitter comments, long lines won’t be enough to keep fans from getting their merch.

Reactions ranged from uncertainty…

…To determination, with one fan tweeting, “Let me get my camping gear! I AM SO GOING!”

In addition to the pop-up, it’s going to be an unforgettable week for Toronto K-pop fans: a few days after the opening date, Seventeen are scheduled to perform at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, September 3.

BTS Pop-up: Space of BTS in Toronto

When: August 31 to December 31, 2022

Time: Wednesday, August 31, 8 am to 11 pm (extended); Thursday, September 1 to 4, 9 am to 10 pm (extended); Monday, September 5, 11 am to 7 pm; September 6 to December 31, Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Unit C009A, 220 Yonge Street

