Whether it’s the virtual Hunger Games for concert tickets or in-person lines for merch, K-pop fans are no stranger to long queues. On August 24, Canadian retailer Sukoshi Mart finally announced the opening date for the long-awaited BTS Toronto pop-up and fans are bracing themselves.

The Instagram post states, “BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS in TORONTO is finally opening on AUG 31 at CF Toronto Eaton Centre!⁠ Get ready for your favourite BTS merch & MORE!⁠”

Excitement has been building ever since Sukoshi Mart announced the pop-up. The company has been posting product reveals over the past few weeks on Twitter and some of the things you can buy include clothing, accessories, homeware, stationery, collectible photo cards, and much more.

Although any BTS fan would want to get their hands on the adorable merch, as seasoned K-pop stans know, it’s never ever that simple.

If last summer’s massive lines at Yorkdale for the Line Friends store are anything to go by, the demand at this pop-up won’t be any different.

In anticipation of fans lining up the day before the August 31 opening, e-commerce app Weverse posted a notification stating, “Customers may begin lining up from 10 pm, August 30, 2022, the day before the grand opening.”

To ensure fairness, tickets will be distributed “with the number of each customer’s turn.” And to accommodate the volume of shoppers, the store will be open during extended hours on August 31 and September 1.

And judging by the Twitter comments, long lines won’t be enough to keep fans from getting their merch.

Reactions ranged from uncertainty…

#BTS Pop Up Store in TORONTO date! But y’all, lines open from Aug 30th at 10 PM EST for store opening on Aug 31st at 8 AM! Are we really doing this? 😳💜👇 #BTSARMY @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/lCflSJB7Vz — Tia∞⁷ is ⟭⟬ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ ⟬⟭! #AFBF #TeamLY 💜 (@MrsTOH2O) August 26, 2022

…To determination, with one fan tweeting, “Let me get my camping gear! I AM SO GOING!”

u will see me lining up in eaton centre at midnight ANYTHING FOR BTS ESPECIALLY WHEN ITS IN TORONTO — sam⁷ in the box | 아포방포 💜 (@banggtaniverse) August 26, 2022

am i hallucinating? did Weverse just post about a BTS pop-up store in Toronto? 😭 let me get my camping gear! I AM SO GOING! 😍🙌🏻🔥💜 pic.twitter.com/VWX02khqhu — 𝙲 𝚑 𝚊 𝚛 𝚕 𝚒 𝚎⁷ | 🃏 (@nomadjia) August 26, 2022

In addition to the pop-up, it’s going to be an unforgettable week for Toronto K-pop fans: a few days after the opening date, Seventeen are scheduled to perform at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, September 3.

When: August 31 to December 31, 2022

Time: Wednesday, August 31, 8 am to 11 pm (extended); Thursday, September 1 to 4, 9 am to 10 pm (extended); Monday, September 5, 11 am to 7 pm; September 6 to December 31, Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Unit C009A, 220 Yonge Street