Just For Laughs, one of the “biggest and funniest” comedy events, is back in Toronto next month, and for the first time ever, a free outdoor street festival will accompany it.

The inaugural street festival is set to take place from September 23 to September 25 at a site on Front Street East and Berczy Park in Toronto, and legendary Canadian comedian Russell Peters is headlining.

The 130,000 sq ft site will feature a main stage, local and international comedians, DJs, food trucks, bars, local area restaurants, and art installations.

Peters is scheduled to hit the stage Saturday, September 24 at 9 pm with legendary DJ Starting From Scratch. The once-in-a-lifetime event will also feature special musical guests that are going to be announced soon.

Other notable celebs making an appearance at the street festival include Craig Robinson, Drag Race‘s Tynomi Banks, and Tanika Charles.

The street festival will run from 5 to 11 pm on the opening Friday, and from 11 am to 11 pm throughout the weekend.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with the City of Toronto to offer both locals and visitors alike the opportunity to experience free outdoor comedy shows, live music and activations,” says Just For Laughs President Bruce Hills in a press release.

For those looking to attend the paid Just For Laughs festival, passes and tickets (ranging from $29 to $209) go on sale Friday, August 26 at 10 am and can be purchased here.