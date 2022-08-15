8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: August 15 to 21

It’s definitely bittersweet this week as the first day of the Canadian National Exhibit marks the beginning of the end of summer in Toronto. In the meantime, enjoy the outdoors with live music in the gardens at Casa Loma and get dressed and head to the races during the Queen’s Plate.

When it comes to food, enjoy Filipino food at Casa Manila, which finally opened a second location on the Danforth. And of course, since it’s ice-cream weather, why not try the CNE’s rather controversial mustard and ketchup ice cream? As strange as it sounds, you might be in for a surprise.

What: People are already lining up to see Harry Styles, who’s in town for the Toronto leg of his “Harry Styles Love on Tour.” The “Watermelon Sugar” singer will be taking over Scotiabank Arena for an epic two nights.

When: August 15 to 16

Time: 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: Check here for tickets

What: The 163rd running of the $1 million Queen’s Plate, first jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, is North America’s oldest continuously run stakes event. Showcasing Canada’s top three-year-old thoroughbreds is the highlight of Woodbine’s Queen’s Plate.

When: August 21

Time: 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: Woodbine Racetrack, 555 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke

Price: General admission $35, Grandstand tickets $45 to $125, VIP and dining packages $250 to $400

What: We’re bummed that summer’s about to come to an end but the Canadian National Exhibit ensures that the season ends with a bang. The beloved fair will offer a huge lineup of new features, concerts, and returning attractions. An estimated 1.4 million people are expected to attend and as for food, how about trying ketchup and mustard soft serve?

When: August 19 to Sept 5

Time: 10 am to 12 am, except on Labour Day when the grounds are open from 10 am to 9 pm, the gates close at 5 pm

Where: Exhibition Place, 100 Princes’ Boulevard

Tickets: $20 (advance tickets purchased before August 18), $25 general admission (ages 14 to 64), $20 (adults 65 and older and children ages 5 to 13). Free admission for children 4 and under. Family passes and ride passes are also available. Purchase online.

What: Mattel paired up with Toronto-based designer Hilary MacMillan to create HM x Barbie, a capsule collection for women and girls. The collection is girly and modern, and women’s sizes range from XS to 4X and the kids’ sizes range from one to 12 years old. We’re obsessed with the varsity jacket with sleeve details that spell “Barbie” in sign language.

Time: Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 131 Bloor Street West in The Colonnade

What: Make your Mondays more magical with Casa Loma’s Symphony in the Gardens, which takes place every week until September 5. This time, enjoy live performances of your favourite songs from artists like Bee Gees and Queen.

When: August 15

Time: 7 pm, doors open at 5 pm

Where: Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace

Price: General admission $40, VIP experience $235

What: You know those restaurants you’ve always wanted to try? Now’s the chance to check them out as several Toronto restaurants will be offering delicious prix fixe menus during Summerlicious. With over 200 restaurants taking part, you won’t run out of options. Check here for the full list.

When: Until August 28

Time: Various locations

Where: Budweiser

Price: Lunch from $20 to $55, dinner from $25 to $75

What: Casa Manila’s York Mills location has long been a favourite for home-style Filipino cuisine. Now you won’t have to make the trek since the restaurant has opened a second location on the Danforth. The restaurant will be serving hearty faves like beef kaldereta as well as vegan and gluten-free options.

Time: 10 am to 10 pm

Where: 508 Danforth Avenue (between Logan and Pape)

What: Throughout the week, the National Ballet of Canada will be hosting free outdoor performances, classes, and interactive conversations at the Harbourfront. Each class will last 45 minutes and will cover everything from tap dance to jazz.

When: August 16-20

Time: 6 pm

Where: Stage in the Park, 235 Queens Quay West

Price: Free