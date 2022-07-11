The CNE has dropped its full 2022 summer concert lineup

The Canadian National Exhibition is returning this summer with a jam-packed schedule of fun from August 19 to September 5 and music fans in Toronto will definitely want to visit this year.

The CNE has released the marquee line-up for this year’s Bandshell Stage and it features an exciting mix of music legends and diverse genres.

Whether you’re into rock anthems, pop singalongs, or country ballads, there’s something for all attendees to enjoy at Exhibition Place.

The festivities kick off on Friday, August 19 with a special comedy night featuring America’s Got Talent and Canada’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel alongside standup greats Ali Hassan, Nour Hadidi, Neil Seguin, and Courtney Gilmour.

A number of iconic Canadian artists will take to the Bandshell Stage during Toronto’s biggest summer event, including eight-time JUNO-winning rocker Tom Cochrane, JUNO Award-winning pop-rock band Marianas Trench, and Canadian Music Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Gordon Lightfoot.

The CNE is also a great opportunity to discover new music, including on Thursday, August 23 when JUNO-winning Indigenous singer-songwriter Iskwē and 2022 Breakthrough Group of the Year Monowhales will be onstage.

The 2022 Bandshell Concerts will run every evening that the CNE is open except for Labour Day when there is no concert.

All concerts are free with CNE Admission, so come down early to make a full day of it. There are six variety stages daily throughout the grounds showcasing music, performances, and comedy, plus lots of other events and activities to discover.

Of course, there are all the exciting rides and delicious food to enjoy as well. Don’t miss out!