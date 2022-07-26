EX-ceptional fun: Here's everything you can do at the CNE this summer

The largest summer event in Toronto is returning to in-person festivities starting next month, and you’ll definitely want to plan your schedule accordingly.

Canadian National Exhibition is taking over the exhibition grounds from August 19 to September 5, with an estimated 1.4 million visitors expected to pass through the iconic Princes’ Gates.

The beloved end-of-summer fair will offer a huge lineup of new features and returning attractions, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And don’t forget about all the thrilling rides!

A highlight of CNE 2022 is the brand new Nightly Drone Show, a stunning display with 100 drones creating formations and images in the summer sky. The show takes place from August 19 to September 4 at 10:45 pm above the food building and is designed by Trenton-based North Star Entertainment.

Drones also star in CNE’s new multimedia show, NEVAEH & The NorthStar presented by VinFast. Audiences attending the three daily shows at the Coca-Cola Stadium will go on an immersive odyssey through time and space with the help of cutting-edge theatrical technology, augmented reality, and pyrotechnics.

Music lovers won’t want to miss the amazing concerts at the CNE Bandshell Stage, featuring an exciting mix of music legends and diverse genres.

Just a few of the iconic Canadian artists performing this year include eight-time JUNO-winning rocker Tom Cochrane, pop-rock faves Marianas Trench, and acclaimed Indigenous singer-songwriter Iskwē.

Of course, no visit to the CNE is complete without treating yourself to all the delicious eats, and we can’t wait to chow down on classics like ice cream waffles, candy apples, Tiny Tom Donuts, and more.

You’ll also want to save room for the new Celtic Food Truck Festival happening from September 1 to 5. The exciting event celebrates Celtic culture with music, entertainment, and food and also commemorates the 100th anniversary of the publication of James Joyce’s Ulysses.

Food Truck Frenzy & Craft Beer Fest is returning this year from August 25 to 28, with more than 20 vendors serving up dishes from around the world. Enjoy perogies, Egyptian street food, Caribbean roti, pho dumplings, and more with a selection of refreshing craft brews.

The Celebrity Kitchen Stage is even back for the first time since 2017, with chefs such as Claudio Aprile (MasterChef Canada), Corbin Tomaszeski (Dinner Party Wars), Bob Blumer (Surreal Gourmet), and Matt Dean Pettit (Rock Lobster Food Co.) dishing up inspiring meal ideas that you can take home.

There are lots for families to see and experience together at the CNE, including the SuperDogs show new super-powered show, “PAWVENGERS,” the 73rd annual Canadian International Air Show from September 3 to 5 featuring the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team & Canadian Forces Snowbirds, and the 4th annual Gaming Garage Powered by AMD.

Make sure to take the little ones to Kids’ World, complete with a mini-Midway, interactive programs, and live entertainment from characters ranging from Bob the Builder, Dorothy & Wags from The Wiggles, and more. Kids World is also debuting a Cirque Wonderland, a Dino Dig, and Chalkmaster Dave this year.

Art aficionados will want to take their time and explore CNE as there are many unique and immersive exhibits to discover.

Canadian artist, activist, and photographer Benjamin Von Wong’s #TurnOffThePlasticTap art installation will be on display in Enercare Centre Hall A and hopes to inspire visitors to reduce their plastic use.

National Geographic’s The Greatest Wildlife Photos Exhibit, Charles Pachter (aka Johnnie at the Fair) Exhibit: A Romance with Canada, and Voitek Pendrak Immersive Projections also deserve a spot in your exhibition day planner.

And fairgoers are also invited to visit The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Exhibit in the Enercare Centre to learn more about the history and culture of the Mississaugas of the Credit through art, storytelling, and a variety of interactive experiences.

All CNE shows and attractions are free with admission.

When: August 19 to September 5, 2022

Time: 10 am to midnight, except on Labour Day when the grounds are open from 10 am to 9 pm, and the gates close at 5 pm.

Where: Exhibition Place, Toronto

Tickets: $20 (advance tickets purchased before August 18). $25 general admission for ages 14 to 64 years, $20 for adults 65 and better and children ages 5 to 13. Free admission for children 4 and under. Family passes and ride passes also available. Purchase online.