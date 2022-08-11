Barbie is known for a lot of things: she’s been an astronaut, a detective, and even a zoologist.

But if there’s one thing that Barbie is truly known for, it’s her flawless sense of style.

Mattel paired up with Toronto-based designer Hilary MacMillan to create HM x Barbie, a capsule collection for women and girls alike that launched on Thursday, August 11.

Naturally, as big Barbie fans, we decided to see it for ourselves so we headed to the Hilary MacMillan store at 131 Bloor Street West.

Inside, guests are greeted with a pink archway with the words, “Hey doll, dream big!” There’s even a photo booth where you can get some cute pictures for the gram.

The collection is girly, modern, and fun, and comes in a wide range of sizes. The women’s sizes range from XS to 4X and the kids’ sizes range from one to 12 years old.

Some of our favourites: the very ’70s leisure suit with a wrap top and flared pants ($210), the ’80s inspired pale pink plaid blazer ($265), and the adorable varsity jacket ($180) with sleeve details that spell “Barbie” in sign language.

You’ll definitely stand out in a sea of black jackets this winter in the amazing faux leather trench coat ($325). And you won’t be able to resist running your hands over the ultra soft pink faux fur teddy coat with an enamel Barbie silhouette ($375).

Can’t make it to the store? You can also shop the collection online.

And if you want to really immerse yourself in her chic, pink world, the World of Barbie exhibit is still ongoing in Mississauga.

When: Opens August 11

Time: Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 131 Bloor Street West in The Colonnade