Torontonians camping out all weekend for Harry Styles show sparks debate on city’s double standards

Aug 15 2022, 4:09 pm
sockagphoto/Shutterstock

A number of ticket holders for Harry Styles’ concerts scheduled Monday and Tuesday night have been camping outside Scotiabank Arena since Saturday.

Residents in the area have been posting videos of the tent pile-up on TikTok.

Erin, who goes by @erinnfan on TikTok, was nearby attending a Pitbull concert when she spotted a sea of tents outside the arena Saturday night. She confirmed the people in line were there for Styles’ concert.

@erinnfan I ALSO TALKED TO 3 GIRLS WHO WERE CAMPING AND IDK THEIR NAMES OR @s BUT THEY WERE SO NICE I LOVE HARRY FANS #harrystyles ♬ original sound – erin

While some bow to their level of fandom, others are quick to point out the city’s double standard when it comes to tents.

As one comment on Erin’s video so eloquently puts it: “If homeless people aren’t allowed to tent up how come people waiting for a concert are allowed to?”

Homeless encampments began rapidly popping up across the city in March 2020, when COVID-19 was on the rise. Since then, Toronto police have been physically removing and arresting those who refused to leave parks and other public areas.

It’s been reported that the city spent almost $2 million to clear out three encampments back in 2021.

Torontonians couldn’t help but point out the hypocrisy of it all.

“There are people in this city who live in tents and on the daily and get kicked out and have their tents shredded. It’s very traumatic.” Addison Nicole said in a TikTok video. “[But] you sit your ass in a tent for a day and face no repercussions?”

@bagelb1tch96 #stitch with @erin #fuckcampingculture #hslot #hslottoronto #harrystyles #toronto ♬ original sound – Addison Nicole

Those camping outside have GA (general admission) tickets which are seatless. It’s first come, first serve and individuals likely want to be as close to the stage as possible, if not front row.

Some residents are not looking forward to the mess those in line will leave behind.

“At the Phoebe Bridgers concert there was so much garbage left from the campers, this is gonna be 10 times worse,” read one comment on Addison’s video.

“The amount of privilege they are dripping in is insane,” read another.

Back in 2018, when Styles last performed in Toronto, the singer donated a portion of ticket sales to The Covenant House, the largest agency in Canada serving homeless youth.

