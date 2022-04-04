Looking to spruce up your space? You’ll likely find some cool ideas at the Interior Design Show. Speaking of design, check out the interior at Casa Madera at 1 Hotel Toronto, where you can dine on delicious Mexican dishes and try some fiery cocktails.

If you love contemporary dance, check out a performance at Fleck Dance Theatre and you’re guaranteed to have a fun and unforgettable evening during a drag queen show at at Meridian Hall.

What: Casa Madera opens on April 5 and will offer delicious Mexican dishes by Chef Olivier Le Calvez along with an impressive drinks menu featuring non-alcoholic and low-proof cocktails. The restaurant, by LA’s famous restaurant company Noble 33, also offers vegan, gluten-free, and keto options. Book your table here.

When: April 5

Time: Thursday and Wednesday, 5 pm to 12 am, Thursday to Saturday 5 pm to 2 am, closed on Sunday and Monday

Where: 1 Hotel Toronto, 550 Wellington Street West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miz Cracker (@miz_cracker)

What: It’s sure to be a lively evening during “War on the Catwalk” at Meridian Hall. Hosted by Miz Cracker, the ultimate drag show will feature performances by popular queens from Canada and the US.

When: April 4

Time: 8 pm

Where: Meridian Hall, 1 Front Street

Price: From $52.65

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Interior Design Show Toronto (@idstoronto)

What: If you’re looking for ideas to decorate your space, then head to the Interior Design Show, where you can learn about upcoming design trends. Check out décor and furniture prototypes, test out Kubicule pods by Kiosk Dimensions, or head to the Neon Garden lounge for food and drinks.

When: April 9 to 10

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building, 222 Bremner Boulevard

Price: $25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harbourfront Centre (@harbourfrontcentre)

What: A dance duet performed and choreographed by Anne Plamondon and James Gregg, “Only You” is a “passionate exploration of the evolution of an intimate relationship.” There will be a short Q&A session after the April 9 performance.

When: April 8 to 9

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Fleck Dance Theatre, Queen’s Quay Terminal, 3rd Floor, 207 Queens Quay West

Price: $20 to $95, pay what you wish

What: Celebrate Ramadan festivities at the GTA Ramadan Festival and Food Bazaar located at Maple Banquet Hall. You can find Ramadan décor, skincare, clothing, henna, hijabs, and more. There’s food from various restaurants, as well as frozen food for easy iftar meals. Reserve your ticket here.

When: April 9 to 10

Time: 12 pm to 12 am

Where: Maple Banquet Hall, 1325 Eglinton Avenue East

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aga Khan Museum (@agakhanmuseum)

What: “IMAGE? The Power of the Visual” is a new exhibit at the Aga Khan Museum that “reflects on humanity’s preoccupation with images and explores how they shape our beliefs, ideals, and experiences.” At a time when we’re bombarded with images on our phones daily, the exhibit invites viewers to look deeper into the meaning and message behind each visual.

When: Opens April 9

Time: Monday closed, Tuesday 10 am to 5:30 pm, Wednesday 10 am to 8 pm, Thursday to Sunday 10 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Drive

Price: From $10

What: Wahlburgers has created a new limited-edition hotdog in honour of the Toronto Blue Jays’ home opener. Called “The Slugger”, the street-style hot dog is loaded with sriracha, crispy onion rings, shredded cheddar, bacon, and jalapeños. Yum!

When: Until April 8

Where: 46 Blue Jays Way

Price: $9.95, combo $15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subway Canada (@subwaycanada)

What: We get it. You’d rather snooze than wake up to make breakfast. So from Subway’s breakfast sandwich on an English muffin to Burger King’s Fully Loaded Croissan’wich, check out our ranking of the best and the worst fast-food breakfast sandwiches.