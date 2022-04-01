EventsConcerts

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh announces world tour with stop in Toronto

DH Toronto Staff
DH Toronto Staff
|
Apr 1 2022, 8:06 pm
Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh announces world tour with stop in Toronto
@diljitdosanjh/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Spring Cottage Life Show 2022

Thu, April 7, 12:00pm

Spring Cottage Life Show 2022
Dino Park

Fri, April 15, 10:00am

Dino Park
Ottawa Cottage Life & Backyard Show 2022

Fri, April 22, 12:00pm

Ottawa Cottage Life & Backyard Show 2022

Another exciting concert to add to your summer lineup has arrived!

International Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has announced his world tour with a stop in Toronto.

The musician, who’s known as the “Indian Drake,” shared the news with fans on Instagram, listing concerts across Canada and the US. The tour is presented by Live Nation, but the concert promoter has yet to share full details.

“Full Tour Announcement Monday Morning Local time. Get Presale Tickets with code LOVER,” Dosanjh wrote in the Instagram post on Friday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

His “Born to Shine” world tour kicks off in Vancouver on June 19, and passes through Calgary and Winnipeg. His final Canadian stop is Toronto on June 25 before he continues the tour in the US. Dosanjh also has concert stops in the UK slated for August.

The musician is also an actor, having starred in a box-office hit Punjabi film that was shot in Vancouver.

Make sure to keep an eye out on Monday for full details on the tour.

Diljit Dosanhj “Born to Shine” world tour

When: Saturday, June 25
Time: TBA
Where: TBA
Price: TBA

DH Toronto StaffDH Toronto Staff
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT