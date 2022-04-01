Wahlburgers Toronto has a new limited edition baseball-themed hot dog
In honour of the Toronto Blue Jays’ home opener next week, Wahlburgers has a new hot dog on its menu and a same-day special promo.
Wahlburgers Toronto is introducing “The Slugger”, a street-style hot dog made of a potato bun, all-natural beef frank, Chef Paul’s signature house-made Wahl sauce, mustard, pickles, spicy sriracha, thin crispy onion rings, shredded white cheddar, bacon bits and jalapeños.
Talk about loaded!
If you’re on the way to the game, grab “The Slugger To-Go” combo. It includes crispy Yukon French Fries and a drink.
As an added bonus, Wahlburgers’ promo “Pit Stop” also gives all guests 15% off food and alcohol-free drinks if they show a same-day ticket to the game or any other Toronto attraction.
The Slugger is priced at $9.95 and $15 for the combo. Available April 8 for a limited time only.
Wahlburgers Toronto
Address: 46 Blue Jays Way