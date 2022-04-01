Canada’s breakfast offerings are almost endless when it comes to the best on-the-go options, but there’s always one that takes the cake and is simply the best.

We’re comparing the breakfast sandwich offerings at six different nationwide joints to determine once and for all who has the supreme sandwich.

Here are some of Canada’s best breakfast sandwiches ranked from worst to best.

6. Starbucks

Since their breakfast sandwiches come from a fridge before they’re toasted in an oven, they definitely aren’t the most delicious option.

While their sausage, cheddar, and egg sandwich will do in a pinch, and we applaud their vegetarian options – it’s not enough to overcome their less-than-fresh taste.

5. Subway

View this post on Instagram

Microwaved eggs just don’t taste the same as ones fried on a grill. Plus, the Subway sandwich bread is so iconically tied to their lettuce-filled lunchtime sandwiches that its appearance before noon is off-putting. Even if you opt for the English muffin, the Subway cheese doesn’t have enough heft for the morning.

For those reasons, we’re ranking Subway breakfast sandwiches last.

4. Burger King

View this post on Instagram

The reason why anyone would go to Burger King is probably related to tasty flame-grilled burgers.

Their options are filling, like the Fully Loaded Croissan’wich, but BK just doesn’t have the craveability that other fast-food places have.

3. A&W

View this post on Instagram

Whether you get it on an English muffin or a sesame-seed bun, the A&W breakfast sandwiches are bomb. They’re also among the greasiest and saltiest, which is perhaps why we love them.

When you start your day with a Sausage and Egger, you can’t really go wrong.

2. Tim Horton’s

Plant-based anything can be intimidating for some, but honestly, Tim’s hit the nail on the head with this one. If you’re used to your typical sausage breakfast sandwich, then you would have no issue munching down on this one.

1. McDonald’s

View this post on Instagram

Forget your classic Egg McMuffin; the sweet-and-savoury McGriddle is FINALLY back across Canada, and, of course, it comes in first place.

You can’t go wrong with a syrup-filled pancake, egg and cheese sandwich. It’s that sweet combination that makes it the best breakfast option on the market.