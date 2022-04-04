The city’s longest-running showcase of arts and fashion has announced a return to an in-person event next month.

Fashion Art Toronto, happening from Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8 at Design Exchange, will feature exciting runway shows from 40 Canadian designers and fashion-inspired art installations to explore.

According to Vanja Vasic, Founder and Executive Director of Fashion Art Toronto, the team is excited to welcome a full house of guests ready to celebrate Canadian fashion and creativity.

“Our theme for 2022 is OpenHaus because we are an inclusive space that welcomes everyone, and our doors are open again,” said Vasic in a release. “We are thrilled to bring people back to experience Fashion Art Toronto in person after two years of hosting virtual fashion events.”

Fashion Art Toronto has gathered a diverse group of designers, artists, and brands that will share their latest looks on the Design Exchange runway. Guests can purchase tickets online to see contemporary and experiential collections from Bikini Queen, L’Uomo Strano, Naaz Designs, TheBabaGang, and more.

A new addition to the popular arts and fashion event is a spring retail popup hosted by curated marketplace INLAND. Visitors can shop apparel and accessories from over 40 Canadian designers over the three days, and entry to the pop-up is free.

“True to INLAND’s mission of promoting community, collaboration, and diversity within the Canadian fashion industry, we are so excited to be partnering with Fashion Art Toronto this season to deliver a highly anticipated, high-energy event that promises to be our most exciting yet,” said Sarah Power, INLAND founder in a statement. “We’ve all been hiding behind our devices for the past couple of years — it’s thrilling to be able to provide a place for brands and fans to come together again.”

Fashion Art Toronto is also partnering with the Artist Project for a special preview presentation. Artist and designers Jason Baerg and Meesh will share their latest collections at the Queen Elizabeth Building at Exhibition Place on Thursday, April 21.

When: May 6 to 8, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Design Exchange – 234 Bay Street, Toronto

Cost: Various, front row passes, show passes, day passes, week passes, and student pricing available. Purchase online

When: May 6 to 8, 2022

Time: 3 to 9 pm (Friday), 12 to 9 pm (Saturday) and 12 to 8 pm (Sunday)

Where: Design Exchange – 234 Bay Street, Toronto

Cost: Free