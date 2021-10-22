8 things to do in Toronto this weekend: October 22 to 24

The days are getting cooler and the nights much longer. If there’s any signifier that we’re in the midst of fall, it’s this.

Nonetheless, there are tons of things to do in Toronto that can help distract you from the fact that winter is almost here.

Here’s what you can do in Toronto this weekend:

Toronto’s Stackt Market will be hosting a three-day festival “highlighting the intersection of hospitality, art, music, local businesses, and the community” that stayed strong and stuck together throughout the pandemic. There will be a bunch of food to try, music, and art to check out as well. The event is free to attend, and guests must show proof of complete vaccination.

When: October 22 to 24

Where: Stackt Market – 28 Bathurst Street

Casa Loma, the elegant castle overlooking Toronto, has summoned the un-dead and will be bringing back its annual Legends of Horror event this month. Throughout October, fear and horror will take over the castle grounds, and guests will finally be able to get their scare on. The annual event is now in its sixth year, and tickets are now on sale.

When: October 1 to 31

Where: Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace

Beyond the ornate exterior of Toronto’s oldest buildings lie grisly tales of torture, murder, and betrayal. From hanged maids to angry soldiers to faceless nuns, the city is crawling with ghosts. They’re found in restaurants, in theatres, and on university campuses.

When: You’re in the spooky spirit

Where: Several locations across Toronto

Street Eats Market will be hosting the ultimate cheesy food fest this weekend, and you can get your hands on the wildest creations. On October 23 and 24, Street Eats Market will be hosting their annual Mac and Cheese Festival, serving creative renditions of the classic cuisine. You can opt for the good old classic or go for something new and exciting like the “Mac and Cheese Bacon Bubble Waffle” or even the “Southwest Mac and Cheese Tacos.”

When: October 23 and 24

Where: 520 Progress Avenue

Halloween is fast approaching, and after last year was all but cancelled, it’s the perfect opportunity to make up for the lost time. Torontonians love to go all out for spooky season, whether it be with Toronto-themed costumes or the city’s very own ghosts. Luckily, Toronto isn’t short on Halloween events.

When: By October 31

Where: Several locations across Toronto

Nothing says Halloween like smashing some skulls, chocolate skulls, that is. A Toronto bakery has come up with skull-shaped smash chocolate filled with tons of candy inside. Bomou artisanal bakery has come up with its own spooky rendition of the popular smash chocolate.

When: October 23 and 24

Where: 1636 Bayview Avenue

The ultimate Halloween bar pop-up is coming to Toronto just in time for the spooky holiday with all the themed drinks, creep-shows, and nightly performances imaginable. Black Lagoon will be located on the second floor of 866 Bloor Street West and offers a mix of goth, metal, and many horrors bundled up into one immersive and playful space.

When: October 14 to October 31 from 5 pm to 2 am

Where: 866 Bloor Street West

A cranberry marsh near Toronto just welcomed its first harvest. Guests can wade with the berries and later enjoy a cheese plate. Located at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery, Johnston’s Cranberry Marsh is the perfect place for cranberry lovers, who can step into a pair of hip waders and take the plunge with thousands of pounds worth of cranberries.

When: Until October 24

Where: 1074 Cranberry Road, Bala, Ontario