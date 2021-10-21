Try the cheesiest creations at the Mac and Cheese festival this weekend

Street Eats Market will be hosting the ultimate cheesy food fest this weekend, and you can get your hands on the wildest creations.

On October 23 and 24, Street Eats Market will be hosting their annual Mac and Cheese Festival, serving creative renditions of the classic cuisine.

You can opt for the good old classic or go for something new and exciting like the “Mac and Cheese Bacon Bubble Waffle” or even the “Southwest Mac and Cheese Tacos.”

The list of vendors are out, and guests can expect delicious food options from 6 Spice Rack, Beignet Shoppe, Cheese Headz, Golden Bubbles, Golden Grill, Happy Twist Potatoes, Jerk Brothers, Los Vietnamita, Mac Pie House, Meltwich, Rebozos, Premier Barbeque, and The Brothers Indian street food.

The event will run this Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 8 pm at the Scarborough Town Centre.

For the next few weeks, Street Eats Market has many food events lined up like their Poutine festival and Sweets fest!

For more information, check out their website.

Mac and Cheese Festival

When: October 23 and 24

Where: 520 Progress Avenue