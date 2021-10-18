This Toronto bakery sells skull-shaped smash chocolate for Halloween

Nothing says Halloween like smashing some skulls, chocolate skulls that is. A Toronto bakery has come up with skull-shaped smash chocolate filled with tons of candy inside.
Bomou artisanal bakery has come up with its own spooky rendition of the popular smash chocolate.
Introducing “The Skeletor,” a skull-shaped dark chocolate mould filled with lots of candy. They will be available in-store this weekend, October 23 and 24.
Pre-orders can also be made on their website as well for pick up or delivery. The Skeletor is priced at $75.
If you’re looking for more Halloween treats, they have a bunch listed on their site from dark chocolate fingers to dark chocolate salted caramel eyeballs.
Celebrate Halloween with the best treats around.
Bomou artisanal bakery
Address: 1636 Bayview Avenue