This Toronto bakery sells skull-shaped smash chocolate for Halloween

Nothing says Halloween like smashing some skulls, chocolate skulls that is. A Toronto bakery has come up with skull-shaped smash chocolate filled with tons of candy inside.

Bomou artisanal bakery has come up with its own spooky rendition of the popular smash chocolate.

Introducing “The Skeletor,” a skull-shaped dark chocolate mould filled with lots of candy. They will be available in-store this weekend, October 23 and 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOMOU (@bomouartisanalbakery)

You might also like: Where to get Halloween-themed bubble tea in Toronto

This Toronto spot makes traditional Dalgona candy seen on Squid Game

Mississauga bistro with cocktails based off zodiac signs to open this month

Pre-orders can also be made on their website as well for pick up or delivery. The Skeletor is priced at $75.

If you’re looking for more Halloween treats, they have a bunch listed on their site from dark chocolate fingers to dark chocolate salted caramel eyeballs.

Celebrate Halloween with the best treats around.

Address: 1636 Bayview Avenue