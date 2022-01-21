8 things to do in Toronto this weekend: January 21 to 23

Toronto is still ten days away from reopening indoor dining, but you can have fun while you wait! There are tons of exciting things to do in Toronto this weekend.

If you’re short on ideas, here are eight to carry you from Friday night to Sunday evening.

Due to current provincial COVID-19 restrictions, indoor dining is still closed in Toronto, and the city has been awfully cold for some patio drinking. But Piccolo Cafe has your back! Stay warm as you sip on some crisp white or rich red wine on their cozy heated outdoor patio.

They also have a variety of snacks for you to pair with your vino of choice. The wine menu is extensive, but if you’re not about boozy evenings, they’re also known for their delicious coffee.

When: 8 am – 11 pm

Where: 111 John Street

Feel like doing something a little more active? Dust off those ice skates and lace up for the weekend! Harbourfront Centre’s ice skating rink is still open, and you can do laps around the ice loop while you take in Toronto’s beautiful waterfront views. If you don’t have skating gear, don’t worry. You can rent a helmet and skates combo for $16 at the venue.

Why not take a date along?

When: Sunday to Thursday 10 am – 10 pm, Friday – Saturday 10 am – 11 pm

Where: Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay West

The iconic Stefano’s Sandwiches is loved by Torontonians for their mouthwatering sandwiches. They have yummy vegan options, including breakfast sandwiches and a fried “chicken” sandwich. It has preserved chillies, plant-based mayonnaise, fresh iceberg lettuce, pickles, all inside some hot ciabatta bread.

Why not start off your Sunday with some brunch?

When: Thursday to Sunday (varying hours)

Where: 1214 Dundas Street West

Old School, known for their pancake stacks and mouthwatering brunch specials, announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that they are giving back to the healthcare community and are offering a delicious deal for frontline staff. Those eligible must show a piece of ID or proof of where they work in order to get 50% off their meal.

Their menu is full of delicious comfort food that satisfies any craving for fried chicken, cheesy burgers, and fluffy pancakes. And what’s a better time to do brunch than a comfy Saturday or Sunday?

When: 9 am – 4 pm every day

Where: 800 Dundas Street West

The Year of the Tiger is upon us! What better way to start it off with a breathtaking traditional display? The Yue Moon Lantern Exhibition is taking place in Chinatown, and 150 community workshop participants got together to bring art to life.

When: January 21 – February 28

Where: Dragon City Mall, 280 Spadina Avenue

Pick up some hot, hot authentic Indian chai at Elchi Chai Shop in Downtown Toronto. It smells heavenly and tastes even better, especially on a wintery afternoon. Try some steamy Kashmiri Chai outdoors (it’s pink!), or order an iced chai with some spicy Indian chaat for a fun night in.

They also have chai-flavoured cookies and vegan options for their milky beverages. Unfortunately, the shop will be closing down at the end of this month, so hurry!

When: 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 130 Harbord Street

This one’s kind of urgent: Pablo Cheese Tart in Toronto announced that they’re closing their downtown location on January 22 and opening a store in Markham by the end of March. Their scrumptious Japanese cheese tarts come in multiple flavours, including blueberry, apple cinnamon, strawberry daifuku, and some more indulgent choices, such as white chocolate raspberry, Okinawa purple sweet potato, matcha, tiramisu, and roasted marshmallow almond chocolate.

Grab a few treats this weekend before the store closes!

When: 12 – 8 pm

Where: 114 Dundas Street West

As part of their Vax the Northwest initiative, the City of Toronto is holding a massive vaccine clinic at Tennis Canada’s Aviva Centre at York University this Sunday. Walk-ins are welcome, and no health card is required. Plus, there are prizes, music, and, best of all, six sweet support dogs!

There are also multiple TTC pick-up points to make getting to the clinic easier.

Whether it’s your first, second, third, or recently opened fourth dose (if you’re immunocompromised), the weekend is a good time to get jabbed.