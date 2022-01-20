Toronto temperatures to plunge by more than 20°C this weekend

Bundle up, Toronto! It’s about to get cooler than ice cold. Over the weekend the city will see temperatures dip more than 20°C below freezing.

In the most dramatic winter display, according to The Weather Network, Toronto’s forecast is calling for negatives in the double digits all weekend and prolonged icy conditions.

Friday will begin the weekend with a daytime high of -11°C that will fall into an -18°C evening with an overnight feels like temperature of -23°C. If that isn’t enough to scare you inside, The Weather Network is reporting that cold and icy conditions will continue into next week.

“After a brief warm-up Wednesday, a sharp cold front that pushed through southern Ontario in the late afternoon sent temperatures plummeting back below freezing in a hurry,” says the network. “The combination of accumulating snow — or left over snow piles from Monday’s blizzard — freezing drizzle, and falling temperatures has made for some hazardous conditions, particularly for untreated surfaces.”

Moving into Saturday, temperatures will warm slightly to -14°C with mainly sunny skies in the morning. While it will still feel like -19°C, the afternoon brings relief with a high of -5°C feeling like -12°C.

Overnight will be cloudy and steady, dipping marginally to -5°C feeling like -13°C.

Sunday could bring in some scattered flurries with a daytime high of -6°C that could plummet as low as -17°C overnight.

Whatever your weekend plans are, Toronto, make sure to stay warm!