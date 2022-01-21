York University to host mass vaccination clinic this weekend

Team Toronto, in partnership with York University, is holding a mass vaccination event at the campus’ Aviva Centre this Sunday.

The initiative, Vax The Northwest, caters to northwest Toronto neighbourhoods where vaccine uptake has been lower. According to a City release, Team Toronto will be administering first, second, and third doses to more than 1,000 people.

Fifteen accessible TTC buses will run for the duration of the clinic from nine community hubs to the clinic to assist anyone with transportation or mobility issues.

Stacked with entertainment, prizes, activities for children, toy giveaways, and more, the event hopes to celebrate the community. Appointments for the one-day event are available through the provincial vaccine booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Throughout the day, Tennis Canada will give away 1,000 tickets to the 2022 National Bank Open presented by Rogers on August 6 to 14, 2022, at the Aviva Centre. If that’s not enough incentive, each person vaccinated at the clinic will be entered to win a free pair of tickets to Toronto’s WTA 1000 tennis tournament.

All City-run clinics from now until February 19 have roughly 22,700 appointments available, including approximately 3,475 appointments on Sunday, January 23, and Monday, January 24.

More than 1.2 million people have received vaccine doses from Team Toronto. As of today, 90 percent of all residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a milestone that Board of Health Chair, Joe Cressy, says is monumental.

“Reaching 90 percent of residents with their first dose is a significant Team Toronto accomplishment. It is a testament to the millions of Torontonians who have rolled up their sleeves and the thousands of frontline and community workers who have made this happen,” he said in a statement.

If you or someone you know is looking to book an appointment at the Vax The Northwest pop-up or any other City-run clinic, visit the City’s website here.