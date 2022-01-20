Bite into a vegan chicken sandwich at this Toronto plant-based pop up

Vegans rejoice; Stefano’s Sandwiches is expanding its hours of operations to better accommodate your plant-based needs.

Operating out of plant-forward restaurant Gia Toronto, Stefano’s Sandwiches has announced they’ll be open four times a week, with a variety of vegan options from fried chicken to breakfast sandwiches.

Did we mention there will be new goodies on the lineup as well?

For those who may be unfamiliar with the sandwich pop-up, they opened back in February 2021 and even got a thumbs up from Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy.

Since then, they’ve seen notable success for their mouthwatering creations making plant-based eats fun and exciting.

Stefano’s Sandwiches is available for delivery or takeout orders from Thursday to Sunday via Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or their website.