9 things to do in Toronto this weekend: November 12 to 14

Though we might be in for a bit of a rainy weekend, Toronto has a ton of things to do that’ll keep us entertained no matter what the weather has in store.

With the holidays just around the corner, it’s not too early to get into the joyous spirit and experience a ton of festive activities across the city.

Not sure where to start? Here are a few ideas to keep in mind this weekend:

Snow Magic is an immersive drive-thru experience that will open up on November 12, and it features artwork by some of Canada’s most acclaimed artists. The winter wonderland, put on by Drive Thru Fun Co., will boast mythical creatures, a crystal-like cavern and a forest of light. The artists involved are used to making heads turn with installations at Nuit Blanche and Burning Man.

When: November 12 to January 16, from 5:30 to 11 pm, Wednesday to Sunday

Where: Ontario Place

A local Toronto coffee shop is spreading some positivity and love on World Kindness Day by giving away free cups of coffee all day long. On November 13, the cafe will be handing out free coffee to all customers, and as an addition, they can also add one free Strange Love Mood Booster to their drink. Mood boosters include Brain Boost, Energy, and Stress Reset.

When: November 13

Where: 101 Spadina Avenue, 1 University Avenue, and 335 Queen Street West

Canada’s Wonderland is bringing back its holiday-themed WinterFest this year, starting on November 13. The immersive holiday experience features millions of lights, many Christmas trees throughout the park, more than a dozen live shows, and ice skating on Snow Flake Lake.

When: Select nights between November 13 to December 31

Where: Canada’s Wonderland — 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

The Rust Garden, Hidden Stories, and Silk Road are just a few of the exhibits the Aga Khan Museum has on display, and more to come. Starting November 17, guests can explore The Museum Collection Gallery’s sound and music exhibit, which is dedicated to showcasing the artistic achievements and legacies of Muslim civilizations from the 9th and 19th centuries.

When: Throughout the month of November

Where: 77 Wynford Drive

Yorkville’s dining domes are coming back next month! Guests can once again dine outdoors this winter under the night sky while staying warm and cozy. The Yorkville Royal Sonesta Hotel’s Proof Bar will host its IGLOOsive experience starting November 4 with four new heated domes.

When: You’re in the mood for a new kind of dining

Where: 220 Bloor Street West

The Seasons Christmas Show will bring the local craft and maker community back together to create a unique shopping experience for guests looking to find gift inspiration.

When: November 12 to 14

Where: International Centre (Hall 3), Mississauga

The AGO is hosting the Picasso: Painting the Blue Period exhibit, the first exhibition in Canada that focuses on the early works of the modernist artist. It will feature more than 100 objects from 15 different countries. There will be paintings, sculptures, and works on paper by Picasso, including works by artists the Spaniard is known to have studied before and during the Blue Period.

When: Until January 16, 2022

Where: 317 Dundas Street West

KitKat fanatics are in for a real treat! Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall now has its own creator studio for custom KitKats, but only for a limited time. Until November 13, the KitKat Chocolatory will be inviting shoppers to its KITKAT MADE 4 U creator studio to create a one-of-a-kind chocolate bar.

When: Until November 13

Where: KitKat Chocolatory – Yorkdale Mall

Here’s another chance to support local vendors. The Toronto Artisan Market promotes “local production of sustainable goods to support the economic development and livelihood of our local artists.”

When: November 14

Where: Twist Gallery, 1100 Queen Street West