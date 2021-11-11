Toronto cafe to hand out free mood boosting coffee this weekend
A local Toronto coffee shop is spreading some positivity and love on World Kindness Day by giving away free cups of coffee all day long.
On November 14, the cafe will be handing out free coffee to all customers, and as an addition, they can also add one free Strange Love Mood Booster to their drink.
Mood boosters include Brain Boost, Energy, and Stress Reset.
But in exchange for the free coffee, customers will be asked to share a World Kindness Day card with a stranger.
“Each card features a positive note that is inspiring or motivational and is meant to brighten up someone’s day, bring a smile to their face, and inspire them to pass it on,” said the team at Strange Love Cafe.
They currently have three locations scattered across the city and — like many others in the restaurant industry — have gone through a few ups and downs over the last year and a bit.
As things are starting to pick up, the team wants to spread positivity into the new year with mood-boosting goodness!