9 things to do in Toronto this week: July 19 to 25

Kick off the week with a fun activity or a dinner at one of Toronto’s many restaurants. There are always things to do in the city that will keep you entertained.

It’s never a dull moment in Toronto and now as Ontario has jumped into Stage 3 of its reopening, there are a bunch of events being hosted this summer.

Don’t know where to start? Here’s a list of ideas that may help you out:

There’s a new pop-up in Toronto, and they’re serving up the booziest piña coladas in the city. The Palm has recently opened its newest pop-up in the city’s Distillery District and shares a space with Cacao 70 at 28 Gristmill Lane. They have a list of tasty combinations like Strawberry Colada and Mango Daquiri, or just go for the classic Piña Colada.

When: You’re craving a tropical getaway.

Where: Cacao 70 at 28 Gristmill Lane.

An immersive theatrical experience is coming to Toronto’s Casa Loma this summer, and tickets are now on sale. Imagine Dragons – Light Forest is scheduled to premiere on July 21 in accordance with Ontario’s Stage 3 re-opening plan. The show will feature theatrical Medieval displays within the castle’s gardens, tunnels, and stables.

When: You want to dive into the world of art.

Where: 111 Queens Park.

The time has finally come! Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada is reopening in Toronto by the end of the month. Mark the day in your calendars; the massive indoor aquarium will reopen on July 24 after eight months of being closed.

When: Starting July 24.

Where: 288 Bremner Boulevard.

Ice cream and shredded cheese might sound like an unexpected match, but this new Toronto creamery serves an Ecuadorian frozen treat that combines the two for the ultimate summer dessert. Jops Creamery is located at 437 Yonge Street and is Canada’s first Ecuadorian ice cream with cheese shop. They make premium handcrafted ice cream flavours like vanilla, strawberry and chocolate. They also have pistachio almond, cappuccino, coconut, and cookies and cream.

Cheese or no cheese, you pick! But if you’re feeling a little “gouda,” get your ice cream sprinkled with cheese from Latin America. Top it off with some whipped cream and colourful sprinkles.

When: You’re looking for fun.

Where: 437 Yonge Street.

This attraction is set to open on July 23. Walks are limited to three guests per walk to ensure physical distancing for guests and EdgeWalk staff. Masks or coverings are required in order to gain access inside the CN Tower. Your temperature will also be taken as you pass through security.

When: You’re feeling adventurous.

Where: 290 Bremner Boulevard.

Summer is in full swing, and Ontario has officially entered Step 2 of its reopening plan. That means amusement parks and water parks are prepared to welcome guests back. It’s been a really long time since many of us have been able to enjoy a good old amusement park like Canada’s Wonderland – the epitome of summer fun. Now some locations are gearing up to reopen this week.

When: You miss amusement parks.

Where: Around Toronto.

More restaurants are starting to pop up across Toronto, and this one serves some of the juiciest and enticing smash burgs. Rosie’s Burgers has been open in Mississauga for about a year now, serving only the best of the best. After finding success at its home location, Rosie’s Burgers has ventured east and has opened its second restaurant on Toronto’s Queen Street West.

When: Every day from 12 pm to 9 pm.

Where: 573 Queen Street West.

The AGO is finally re-opening to the public and welcoming visitors indoors this month. There will be new exhibitions, a brand new patio, and a summer blockbuster. The AGO will be opening its doors on July 21. “After eight months, we are absolutely thrilled to re-open our doors,” says Stephan Jost, the AGO’s Michael and Sonja Koerner Director and CEO.

When: Starting July 21.

Where: 317 Dundas Street West.

Indoor dining is coming back to Ontario as of July 16, and so many restaurants in the city will be welcoming guests back inside. Reservation bookings can be made online. Maybe you’ll find your newest favourite restaurant.

When: You’re looking for fun.

Where: At one of Toronto’s awesome restaurants