This Toronto creamery sprinkles cheese on top of their ice cream

Ice cream and shredded cheese might sound like an unexpected match, but this new Toronto creamery serves an Ecuadorian frozen treat that combines the two for the ultimate summer dessert.

Jops Creamery is located at 437 Yonge Street and is Canada’s first Ecuadorian ice cream with cheese shop.

They make premium handcrafted ice cream flavours like vanilla, strawberry and chocolate. They also have pistachio almond, cappuccino, coconut, and cookies and cream.

Their Sorbet options include Mango and Raspberry.

Cheese or no cheese, you pick! But if you’re feeling a little “gouda,” get your ice cream sprinkled with cheese from Latin America. Top it off with some whipped cream and colourful sprinkles.

Cup or cone? Jops Waffles start at $7.49 and a Jops Cup at $8.49. You can get the Toronto favourite with two scoops of ice cream and fruit for $10.49 and the Super Jops with three scoops of ice cream and fruit medley for $13.49.

You can also get all the add ons on the side, so if you’re on the go and fear a mess.

The possibilities look almost endless. Jops Creamery is now open and just in time for the summer.

Address: 437 Yonge Street

Hours: Monday to Thursday from 2 pm to 11 pm, Friday to Sunday from 12 pm to 11 pm.