7 things to do in Toronto this weekend: January 7 to 9

Another chilly winter weekend makes staying indoors sound more than ideal, but if you’re itching to head outdoors there are a few things to do in Toronto to keep you busy.

Ontario is under more restrictions for the next three weeks, limiting entertainment and indoor events. Thankfully outdoor skating rinks are in full swing, and there are a few spots across the city to check out.

Embrace the cold and make sure to bundle up when heading outside. Stay home if you’re not feeling the best.

Here are a few things to do in Toronto this weekend:

Toronto is home to many outdoor rinks, but none are quite as gorgeous as this open-air tree-lined skating trail. Just over two hours outside of the city, Arrowhead Provincial Park turns into a winter wonderland each year with a 1.3 km ice trail through the forest. After mild weather and much waiting, it’s officially been cold enough for the skating trail to open!

When: This winter

Where: Arrowhead Provincial Park

Forget cruising your neighbourhood for Christmas lights this holiday season. Journey to Enchantment is one of the largest Christmas Drive-Thru Light Events in the GTA, and this year there are two locations from which to choose.

When: Until January 8

Where: Mount Joy Go Station – 1801 Bur Oak Ave, Markham; Meadowvale Go Station – 6845 Millcreek Drive, Mississauga

Winter Wonders has kicked off at the Royal Botanical Gardens and will be illuminating the night sky until the new year. Explore the winter wonderland at the RBG and travel down a 1.5 km path that is beautifully decorated with about 50,000 bright lights, seven displays, and of course, festive music.

When: Wednesdays to Saturdays from 5 pm to 10 pm until January 9

Where: Hendrie Park at 680 Plains Road West

Sharpen the skates and head to Evergreen Brick Works. They will be hosting a Public Skate day at their Brickworks Rink is on January 9. Make sure register ahead of time to book your one-hour time slot. Walk-ins will not be accepted for public skating.

When: January 9 from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Evergreen Brick Works, 550 Bayview Avenue

Sky Skate is back this year at The Porch rooftop patio in Toronto with an improved experience. Something about skating under the moonlight and enjoying the breathtaking view of the CN Tower sounds magical. This one-of-a-kind experience will provide family fun events during the day, rooftop date nights, and parties at night.

When: Monday to Thursday from 3 pm to 10 pm, Friday from 3 pm to 12 am, Saturday from 12 pm to 12 am, and Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: The Porch rooftop – 250 Adelaide Street West

With the province enduring another set of restrictions sorely affecting Ontario’s local restaurants, many establishments could use some help to continue doing what they love to do. Third-party apps seem like a more straightforward solution when ordering take-out for delivery, but why not go old school, pick up the phone and give your favourite restaurant a call.

When: This winter

Where: Local restaurants in Toronto

Starbucks is kicking off the new year with its winter menu and is bringing back one of its popular drinks for its second year. The coffee chain is serving up its Pistachio Latte, composed of sweet pistachio and rich brown butter flavours, paired with espresso and steamed milk.

When: This winter

Where: Your local Starbuck