90+ local Toronto restaurants that do their own delivery

Supporting our favourite local restaurants is always a great idea. Many restaurants could use a bit of extra help to continue doing what they love to do.

Third-party apps seem like an easier solution when ordering take-out for delivery, but why not go old school, pick up the phone and give your favourite restaurant a call.

Many spots also have their websites fully equipped to place your deliveries online.

Here are some Toronto restaurants that do their own delivery:

Sushi One

Jatujak

Haida Sandwich

Pukka Pukka

Insomnia

Kathmandu

Pho Challenge

Vindaloo

Imm Thai Kitchen

Nami

Sakawa

Toronto PHO

Nimman Thai Cuisine

Classico Louie’s Pizzeria

Seven Numbers

955 Chinese Food

Aviv Immigrant Kitchen

Sushi Run

Little Sito

Cafe Plenty

Hair of the Dog

Fox and Fiddle

Patty Queen

Parka

Dlish Cupcakes

Fat Lamb Kouzina

Allen’s

Sukhothai

Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken

Mashu Mashu

JaBistro

Tokyo Sushi One

Pizzeria Du

Number One Chinese Restaurant

Peking Express

Taste of China

Budapest

Mamma’s Pizza

Chiang Mai

CiCi’s Pizza & Wings

Amato Peal Pizza

Kinton Ramen

Pizza Gigi

Patois

Not Just Butter Chicken

Gautama

Lazy Daisy’s Cafe

Queen Star

Cafe Landwer

Ferraro 502

The Irv

Queen of Persia

Goodfellas Wood Oven Pizza

Mi Mi

Cumin Kitchen

Pearl Sushi

The Good Karma

King slice

CANO

Aba’s bagels

The Chicken Nest

Aji Sai

Somun Superstar

Donna’s

Nozomi

Simit & Chai

La Grotta Pizzeria

Krystos Modern Greek Cuisine

Noodle King

Leela Indian Food Bar

Thai Room

Blondies Pizza

Chau

Sushi Supreme

Kinka Izakaya

Sher-E-Punjab

Hong Shing

North of Brooklyn Pizzeria

Tenaz

Azarias

Dil Se

Fresh on Front

South Pacific

Granite Brewery & Tied House

M!LK Vegan Gelato

Thai on Rock

Li’s Oriental Kitchen

Sorn Thai Restaurant

2 or 3 Pizza & Wings

Tabule

Drom Taberna

Thai Lime