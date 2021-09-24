90+ local Toronto restaurants that do their own delivery
Supporting our favourite local restaurants is always a great idea. Many restaurants could use a bit of extra help to continue doing what they love to do.
Third-party apps seem like an easier solution when ordering take-out for delivery, but why not go old school, pick up the phone and give your favourite restaurant a call.
Many spots also have their websites fully equipped to place your deliveries online.
Here are some Toronto restaurants that do their own delivery: