9 things to do in Toronto this weekend: August 6 to 8

Here’s a bunch of fun things to do in the city this weekend:

Canada’s Wonderland has unveiled a new menu filled with the sweetest treats and refreshing drinks in honour of its 40th anniversary. Available for a limited time only, Canada’s Wonderland drinks and dessert menu features some new twists on original park treats, their own signature cider, ale, and even a sangria to go.

When: On a nice, hot summer day

Where: 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan, ON

Brazil Box is Toronto’s newest stop for Brazilian street food, and they have opened their first storefront on the city’s harbourfront. The new snack shop offers a bunch of authentic Brazilian eats like pastels, empanadas, tapioca and Pão De Queijo. As for desserts, Brazil Box also offers a whipped Açaí frozen treat that can be customized with an array of toppings, mini churros, and the decadent Brigadeiro.

When: Tuesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 8 pm, closed Monday

Where: 390 Queens Quay West

Get a free Aperol Spritz cocktail and appetizers

With more people heading to the parks and patios this summer, Aperol has decided to hand out some freebies this month. Over the next two weekends, the team will be handing out free Aperol Spritz cocktails and appetizers (voucher for a partnering restaurant), Spritz kit that includes Aperol glassware, cooler bag, prizing, and giveaways. There will also be a ton of fun park-friendly games.

When/Where: August 6 to August 8 from 1 pm to 7 pm at Fleurs de Villes festival in Yorkville, August 7 and 8 from 11 am to 4 pm at Riverdale Park, August 14 from 11 am to 4 pm at Christie Pits Park, and August 15 from 11 am to 4 pm at Trinity Bellwoods Park

A colourful new theme park that’s all about sweet treats and desserts is coming to Mississauga this summer. Sugar Rush, the same production set up in LA this year, will open at Square One on August 6. It will run until September 6. The “immersive open-air experience” involves 40,000 square feet of candy-themed exhibits that make the perfect backdrop when posing for photos with friends.

When: August 6 to September 6

Where: Square One parking lot

The time has come after MONTHS of waiting. There are many new flicks to catch at Cineplex, and with new health protocols in place, guests can feel comfortable while they kick back, munch on buttery popcorn, and watch a must-see movie.

When: As of July 31

Where: Several locations across Toronto

This summer calls for soft-serve ice cream and lots of it! A new ice cream shop near Toronto is serving up massive towers of fruity ice cream. Celebrating its grand opening, Milkman Creamery will open its doors at 8339 Kennedy Road in Unionville on July 30. They serve an array of teas and other drinks, sweet treats, and a footlong soft serve ice cream cone.

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: 8339 Kennedy Road in Unionville

This Toronto coffee shop serves really colourful lattes that are the perfect drink to sip on while you’re on the go. Nava Social is a coffee house located at 514 King Street East, specializing in everything that has to do with the world of coffee. To keep your summer bright and fun, Nava Social’s iced latte lineup might do the trick. They have a yellow Iced Turmeric Latte⁠, a red Iced Beet Latte, a blue Iced Social Butterfly latte, and a green Iced Matcha Latte.

When: You want to brighten your day

Where: 514 King Street East

Nothing tastes sweeter than a free drink, especially an A&W Root Beer. All summer long, A&W Canada will be handing out free Root Beet with any purchase made through the mobile app. Big fan of the classic beverage? Customers can use the offer once a day from July 30 to August 31.

When: From July 30 to August 31

Where: A&W restaurants across Canada

Good Behaviour Ice Cream serves up the warmest and creamiest donut ice cream sandwiches in Toronto. Choices, choices, choices! Customers get to choose their favourite ice cream to be stuffed between two donuts. It is then pressed in a heated machine similar to a waffle maker to warm up the donut while keeping the ice cream nice and cool on the inside.

When: From July 30 to August 31

Where: 146 Christie Street, 189 Augusta Avenue and 342 Westmoreland Avenue