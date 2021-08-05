Toronto's spot for the ultimate donut ice cream sandwiches

Good Behaviour Ice Cream serves up the warmest and creamiest donut ice cream sandwiches in Toronto.

There are three locations in the city and one recently opened in the Christie Pits area, at 146 Christie Street.

Wherever you decide to go, you can get your hands on their popular donut ice cream sandwiches.

Choices, choices, choices! Customers get to choose their favourite ice cream to be stuffed between two donuts. It is then pressed in a heated machine similar to a waffle maker, in order to warm up the donut while keeping the ice cream nice and cool on the inside.

Icing is then added on top with extra toppings of your choice.

There are two other shops located at 189 Augusta Avenue and 342 Westmoreland Avenue North, which is opening up by the end of the week.

If you’re looking for your new fave dessert, this might be the one.