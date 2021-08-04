Canada’s Wonderland has unveiled a new menu filled with the sweetest treats and refreshing drinks in honour of its 40th anniversary.

Available for a limited time only, Canada’s Wonderland drinks and dessert menu features some new twists on original park treats, their own signature cider, ale, and even a sangria to go.

Eager to find out more? Here’s what to expect while venturing through Canada’s Wonderland:

Rainbow Candy Funnel Cake

The newest edition to the funnel cake lineup is the Rainbow Candy Funnel Cake. It features a soft yet crispy pastry topped with vanilla ice cream, maraschino cherry sauce, and Jelly Belly jelly beans. It will be available at the Fightertown Funnel Cakes in Grande World Expo and Medieval Faire Funnel Cakes.

Churro Donut Sundae

Next up is their new churro donut sundae! They come with two cinnamon churro donuts with vanilla ice cream, white chocolate shavings, sprinkles, and caramel sauce. It will soon be available at Fightertown Funnel Cakes.

The Great Cookie Revival

Try the new Skor or S’Mores cookie-on-a-stick, a giant nine-inch celebration cookie, and Canada’s Wonderland vegan chocolate chip cookie. Looking for a massive treat? The nine-inch cookie also comes as a cookiewich.

Celebration Birthday Cake

Grab a slice of the anniversary rainbow cake. It’s available at the new Sugar & Spice Pastry Shop on International Street.

40th Anniversary Bubble Waffle

Munch on the new plant-based bubble waffle served with ice cream and blueberry compote. It will soon be available at the Sugar & Spice Pastry Shop.

Canada’s Wonderland Blue Ice Cream

Now here’s a blast from the past. The Blue ice cream is back, and if you ever came to the park as a child in the ’80s or ’90s, you may remember it from the Hanna-Barbera Land park. Since many guests claimed this as their favourite treat from their childhood, they’ve brought it back. For those who don’t know, it’s a blueberry-vanilla flavoured ice cream and is available at the Mountainside Bakery.

Not feeling a cone? You can also get the creamy treat smushed between two massive cookies for the ultimate Blue Ice Cream Cookiewich.

Wonder Mountain Cherry Cider and Anniversary Ale

Canada’s Wonderland has partnered with Ernest Cider to bring a refreshingly light and sweet cherry cider, along with Muskoka Brewery to introduce a new signature ale. These are available at various locations across the park.

Celebration Sangria

Drinks to go made especially for the adult guests at the park. Try the new red or white sangria from Inniskillin made with sweet popping fruit pearls, all poured into a drink pack to carry around the park. It is coming soon to the Medieval Faire Trailer Bar and Yukon Striker Bar.

These limited-time-only menu items will be available this month until October 31, 2021.