Toronto coffee shop serves the most colourful iced lattes to go

This Toronto coffee shop serves really colourful lattes that are the perfect drink to sip on while you’re on the go.

Nava Social is a coffee house located at 514 King Street East, specializing in everything that has to do with the world of coffee.

To keep your summer bright and fun, Nava Social’s iced latte lineup might do the trick.

They have a yellow Iced Turmeric Latte⁠, a red Iced Beet Latte, a blue Iced Social Butterfly latte, and a green Iced Matcha Latte.

Nava Social opened in February of 2021 and serving delicious breakfast foods, freshly brewed coffee, and pastries.

They’re open every day, Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm, and Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm.

