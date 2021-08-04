This is Toronto's newest spot for Brazilian street food

Brazil Box is Toronto’s newest stop for Brazilian street food, and they have opened their first storefront on the city’s harbourfront.

The new snack shop offers a bunch of authentic Brazilian eats like pastels, empanadas, tapioca and Pão De Queijo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brazil Box (@brazilbox.ca)

As for desserts, Brazil Box also offers a whipped Açaí frozen treat that can be customized with an array of toppings, mini churros, and the decadent Brigadeiro.

They also have fresh fruit drinks that are perfect for cooling off this summer.

Brazil Box is open Tuesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 8 pm and closed on Mondays.

Brazil Box

Address: 390 Queens Quay West

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 8 pm, closed Monday