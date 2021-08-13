11 things to do in Toronto this weekend: August 13 to 15

This weekend calls for a hot, hot few days in the city and there are a ton of things to do that’ll keep you cool and entertained.

Keep that water bottle handy cause you’re going to need it. August is flying by and now is the chance to head outdoors and enjoy the last bit of summer before fall makes its return.

Until then, here’s a bunch of fun things to do in the city this weekend:

Canada’s largest immersive art experience is now open in downtown Toronto. A three-part multi-sensory experience, Beyond Monet spans 50,000 square feet within the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Featuring more than 400 of the Claude Monet’s iconic paintings, including the Water Lilies series, the exhibit immerses guests in the impressionist’s bright, colourful world.

When: Until October 3

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West

Calling east coast foodies, a Los Angeles-based brick oven pizza restaurant has opened its first Toronto location. Your new local neighbourhood pizza spot with a gourmet twist. Burattino Brick Oven Pizza has made its way to Canada and has opened its first location at 3109 Dundas Street West.

When: Every day from 11 am to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday until 10 pm

Where: 3109 Dundas Street West

A Toronto bubble tea shop has come up with the smallest and cutest cakes that look just like the popular drink. Yi Fang has added mini bubble tea-shaped cakes to its cafe menu and they come in five different flavours. These cute mini egg cakes come in their original flavour, custard, cheese, pearl milk tea, and taro.

When: Hours vary

Where: Yifang North York, Sky City, Sheppard and Kennedy, and Woodside Mall

A colourful new theme park that’s all about sweet treats and desserts is coming to Mississauga this summer. Sugar Rush, the same production set up in LA this year, will open at Square One on August 6, running until September 6. The “immersive open-air experience” involves 40,000 square feet of candy-themed exhibits that make the perfect backdrop when posing for photos with friends.

When: August 6 to September 6

Where: Square One parking lot

This Toronto coffee shop serves really colourful lattes that are the perfect drink to sip on while you’re on the go. Nava Social is a coffee house located at 514 King Street East, specializing in everything that has to do with the world of coffee. To keep your summer bright and fun, Nava Social’s iced latte lineup might do the trick.

When: Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm, and Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm

Where: 514 King Street East

Get a free Aperol Spritz cocktail and appetizers

With more people heading to the parks and patios this summer, Aperol has decided to hand out some freebies this month. Over the next two weekends, the team will be handing out free Aperol Spritz cocktails and appetizers (voucher for a partnering restaurant), Spritz kit that includes Aperol glassware, cooler bag, prizing, and giveaways. There will also be a ton of fun park-friendly games.

When/Where: August 14 from 11 am to 4 pm at Christie Pits Park, and August 15 from 11 am to 4 pm at Trinity Bellwoods Park

Quadro Ristorante is the newest restaurant venture to open in Toronto, serving traditional Italian cuisine in a modern environment. As for its menu, Quadro offers a “premium Italian dining experience” with a carefully chosen selection of pizzas, pasta, and of course, cocktails. The menu features housemade focaccia, zucchini, and ricotta fritters, and meatballs as starters. As for the pizzas, they are made in a traditional wood-fired oven.

When: Tuesday to Sunday from 5 pm to 10:30 pm.

Where: 577 College Street

A deliciously sweet candy exhibition has opened up at Bayview Village Shopping Centre, and it’s showcasing a unique and creative take on the world of candy. Candyland is the brainchild of the New York candy lifestyle brand by robynblair in partnership with the shopping centre. The pop-up features art prints with Haute BV slogans, an eight-foot gumball walk-in photo-op, walls lined with gumball machines and colourful candy boxes.

When: Until December 2021

Where: Bayview Village Shopping Centre – 2901 Bayview Avenue

Feeling a little frisky? This Toronto waffle house has come up with a new treat that you can take on the go. But you might need some courage to do so. Members Only Waffle House has just opened at 592 Queen Street West and is serving suggestively shaped waffles — on a stick. Their current menu consists of three “treats” to choose from, a Plain Johnson for $8, the Founding Member for $9, and the VIP for $10.

When: 592 Queen Street West

Where: Saturdays and Sundays from 3 pm to 10 pm.

We’ve made it to the second half of summer, and sunflower season is now in full swing. Mississauga’s Lakeview Village sunflowers have begun to bloom, and the field will open to the public on August 11. What’s more, on Wednesdays there will be free live music performances by local artists. The lineup includes Tom Barlow & Friends, Suzie McNeil & The Chain Reaction, Brian Melo, Marshall Dane, and more.

When: August 11 to September 15 (live music on Wednesdays only)

Where: Lakeview Village — 800 Hydro Road, Mississauga

This is Toronto’s newest spot for late-night cocktails and signature drinks. Misty Restaurant and Bar is located at 490 Queen Street West and features a menu full of savoury dishes, sweet desserts, and elegant booze-filled drinks. Misty has added 30 cocktails and drinks to its menu, such as its signature Misty Dream, vodka and gin-based cocktail, garnished with a butterfly pea flower. Each beverage is a work of art, making it aesthetically pleasing and, of course, delicious.

When: Sunday to Wednesday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Thursday from 5 pm to 1 am, and Friday to Saturday from 5 pm to 2 am.

Where: 490 Queen Street West