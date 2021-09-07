9 things to do in Toronto this week: September 7 to 12

Time to break out those jackets and sweaters because fall weather is here earlier than we had hoped. Nonetheless, there are tons of events and things to do in Toronto that you can enjoy no matter the weather!

So bundle up and head outdoors to explore what the city has to offer.

Here are a few things to do in Toronto that’ll keep you busy:

Midnight Cookie is a new late-night cookie delivery service in Toronto that offers warm and freshly baked cookies right to your door. Emily Banks tells Daily Hive she came up with the concept with her boyfriend during the lockdown. They found themselves wanting to order late-night snacks, but since many dessert spots were closed, they decided to take it upon themselves to fix the problem. They have many cookies to choose from, but the most popular options are Kinder, Caramilk and White Chocolate Sprinkle.

When: Tuesday to Thursday from 8 pm to 2 am, and Friday to Sunday from 8 pm to 3 am

Where: Straight to your door

K-Chon Korean Shopping Village is a new concept shopping and food destination in Markham that is a one-stop-shop for all things Korean food and beauty. With a curated selection of goods, K-Chon offers unique and nostalgic cooking items and accessories that are imported directly from Korea and some that are not available to the North American market.

When: Tuesday-Friday and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm

Where: 7500 Woodbine Ave, Markham

World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, by world traveller and the late distinguished chef Anthony Bourdain, was published this past April. In it, Bourdain provided the ultimate guide for anyone looking for adventure and great food. In his book, Bourdain’s time in Toronto is shared as he explored the city and all it had to offer. And, of course, he was brutally honest.

When: You’re looking for an adventure

Where: Across Toronto

DoorDash and Jollibee have teamed up to bring a first-of-its-kind, delivery-only mobile kitchen to Hamilton, Ontario, this week. Now more people can enjoy the sweetest and scrumptious taste of their famous Peach Mango pies. The 15-metre long mobile kitchen is housed in the city’s Lime Ridge Mall and is set to open on September 2.

A deliciously sweet candy exhibition has opened up at Bayview Village Shopping Centre, and it’s showcasing a unique and creative take on the world of candy. Candyland is the brainchild of the New York candy lifestyle brand by robynblair in partnership with the shopping centre. The pop-up features art prints with Haute BV slogans, an eight-foot gumball walk-in photo-op, walls lined with gumball machines and colourful candy boxes.

When: Until December 2021

Where: Bayview Village Shopping Centre – 2901 Bayview Avenue

Believe it or not, ’tis the season for pumpkin spice everything, and Tim Hortons has introduced new treats to its fall menu lineup. Starting this week, pumpkin spice lovers can get their hands on drinks, baked treats, and a new Dream Donut to welcome in the autumn season.

When: For a limited time only

Where: Tim Hortons locations

Niagara Parks is launching its new immersive sound and light show that shines a bright light on the historic Power Station, bringing the past back to life. Starting September 3, Niagara Park Power Station will officially open and welcomes guests daily for guided or self-guided tours. But at night is when the magic happens. “Currents: Niagara’s Power Transformed” is the new immersive light show that shows the transformation of water to energy.

When: Every night starting at 6:30 pm and will run every hour after

Where: Niagara Park Power Station

Let’s be real: we wait all year for summer to come around, so we’re not going to let what’s left of the season pass us by without celebrating every last minute. To keep the taste of summer alive while the crisp fall weather approaches, we’re making the following California strawberry-inspired recipes for the next outdoor gathering with our favourite people. The question is, will you be channelling your inner chef-meets-mixologist to try them, too?

When: You’re looking for a delicious snack/meal

Where: Right at home

Aritzia’s sophisticatedly chic cafe shop has opened its second location in Toronto. The Sherway Gardens Aritzia store now has the brand’s A-OK Cafe, making it the fifth location across North America. Now you can snack and shop at the same time. The A-OK Cafe serves espresso drinks made with signature blends. They also have a full menu of tea, hot and iced drinks, and delicious pastries.

When: Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall