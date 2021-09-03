This new Markham market offers Korean food and beauty products

K-Chon Korean Shopping Village is a new concept shopping and food destination in Markham that is a one-stop shop for all things Korean food and beauty.

“Chon” means “village” in Korean and since their launch at the end of July, they’ve offered a hybrid experience that combines restaurant, lifestyle and grocery shopping – much like the market styles in Korea.

With a curated selection of goods, K-Chon offers unique and nostalgic cooking items and accessories that are imported directly from Korea and some that are not available to the North American market.

Shop a variety of Korean and Japanese snacks, spices, and foods, everything you need to dip your toes into the cuisine. Some of their best sellers include Nongshim Ramen, made popular in Western culture from the film Parasite.

“It’s a boutique store not trying to compete with the huge grocery chains,” says Media Relations Manager Lindsay Stockhamer. “For people looking to experience Korean culture, we offer a curated experience.”

Feast on an array of prepared foods or choose from a set menu cooked by cult favourite chef, Ken Terauchi. Coming from Markham’s Shisho Tree Cafe, Terauchi brings his expertise to K-Chon, with customers coming back for his Western and Asian fusion dishes.

“I was most inspired by tradition, culture and modern fundamentals. These principles still lead me as we add and adapt our menu offerings,” said Terauchi.

He goes on to say “As long as the dish tastes good – which is no easy feat while considering tradition – I want to do my part to share it with the public.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K-Chon Korean Shopping Village (@kchonvillage)

K-Fried Chicken is one of the most popular menu items, along with the K-Chon Burger and Bulgogi Fries which uses Korean cooking staples like beef and kimchi and incorporates it with fries and sour cream.

In addition, K-Chon makes batches of kimchi and daikon in house to complement their selection of prepared, to-go and packaged food items, which can be enjoyed in their cafeteria style dining room.

When done eating, check out their selection of K-beauty products where most are exclusive to K-Chon and inspired by Korean trends and influencers.

“The products we choose are always high quality and not something you can get at the drugstore,” says Operations Manager Yoon Choi. “Customers can experience what’s really trendy in Korea right now.”

Get your inner foodie on and find all your favourite Korean products in one spot; next time you’re around be sure to give them a visit.

Address: 7500 Woodbine Ave, Markham

Hours: Monday closed, Tuesday-Friday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm, Saturday from 10am to 7pm