10 things to do in Toronto this week: October 18 to 24

It’s another week in the city, and we’re inching closer and closer to the scariest day of the year. To ring in Halloween the best way possible, Toronto hosts many events that will put you on the spooky track.

Explore what the city has to offer, whether that be a themed spooky bar or a fall-inspired outdoor event, the city has got you covered.

Here’s what you should keep in mind heading through the week.

The ultimate Halloween bar pop-up is coming to Toronto just in time for the spooky holiday with all the themed drinks, creep-shows, and nightly performances imaginable. Black Lagoon will be located on the second floor of 866 Bloor Street West and offers a mix of goth, metal, and many horrors bundled up into one immersive and playful space.

When: October 14 to October 31 from 5 pm to 2 am

Where: 866 Bloor Street West

Toronto’s Stackt Market will be hosting a three-day festival “highlighting the intersection of hospitality, art, music, local businesses, and the community” that stayed strong and stuck together throughout the pandemic. There will be a bunch of food to try, music, and art to check out as well. The event is free to attend, and guests must show proof of full vaccination.

When: October 22 to 24

Where: Stackt Market – 28 Bathurst Street

If you love a good scare, check out the Horror Hallways in Richmond Hill. “Enter if you dare,” and lose yourself in the pits of hell. That might not sound enticing, but it sure is exciting if you love everything there is to do with Halloween. Horror Hallways is so terrifying that it is not recommended for children.

When: Until October 31

Where: 9350 Yonge Street

A cranberry marsh near Toronto just welcomed its first harvest. Guests can wade with the berries and later enjoy a cheese plate. Located at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery, Johnston’s Cranberry Marsh is the perfect place for cranberry lovers, who can step into a pair of hip waders and take the plunge with thousands of pounds worth of cranberries.

When: Until October 24

Where: 1074 Cranberry Road, Bala, Ontario

Blindness, a physically distanced sound experience, began on September 24 and will run until October 24. This is your chance to take in Toronto’s return to indoor theatre since the start of the pandemic. You can catch the show at various times from Tuesday to Sunday. The show is about 75 minutes in length. Guests should prepare for loud noises and bright lights.

When: Until October 24

Where: Princess of Wales Theatre

Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to get into the spooky spirit. Popular bubble tea shops in Toronto have special Halloween-themed drinks that are now available for a limited time.

When: Until October 31

Where: Select bubble tea shops across Toronto

Casa Loma, the elegant castle overlooking Toronto, has summoned the un-dead and will be bringing back its annual Legends of Horror event this month. Throughout October, fear and horror will take over the castle grounds, and guests will finally be able to get their scare on. The annual event is now in its sixth year, and tickets are now on sale.

When: October 1 to 31

Where: Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace

Visiting a farm surrounded by beautiful fall foliage to pick the perfect pumpkin is a quintessential way to get ready for Halloween. While you could pick one up at the grocery store, visiting a local pumpkin patch is definitely more fun. Luckily, Toronto has several local pumpkin patches to track down this season’s jack-o-lantern.

When: Until October 31

Where: Several locations near Toronto

Toronto’s most terrifying haunted attraction is returning next month with a new location and even scarier monsters. After not being able to operate last year due to COVID-19, the infamous Screemers is back with seven fear-inducing themed mazes, over 120 scare actors, and a Midway of Horrors.

When: Select dates from October 8 to 31

Where: 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan

Beyond the ornate exterior of Toronto’s oldest buildings lie grisly tales of torture, murder, and betrayal. From hanged maids to angry soldiers to faceless nuns, the city is crawling with ghosts. They’re found in restaurants, in theatres, and on university campuses.

When: You’re in the spooky spirit

Where: Several locations across Toronto