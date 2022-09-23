"Phenomenal": The Weeknd wows Toronto after last show scrapped by Rogers outage (PHOTOS)

After a string of postponed shows, The Weeknd returned to Toronto with a performance at Rogers Centre and Daily Hive was there to shoot his comeback concert.

The Weeknd was initially slated to play Rogers Centre on July 8 but had to cancel due to the massive Rogers outage.

We spoke with people who attended last night’s concert.

“He sounded phenomenal,” Jordan Leigh, a Vancouver-based photographer, told Daily Hive. “One of the best performances I’ve seen in a while.”

After having to bow out of his most recent performance in Los Angeles due to vocal complications, it’s exactly what his fans had hoped to see in his triumphant comeback.

“His vocals were on point,” Adrian Sousa told Daily Hive after the concert. “I thought the show was amazing, visually pleasing, and he put on quite a performance,” he added.

The Weeknd treated his city to a standout show in what would be the first of a back-to-back night set at the Rogers Centre.

After once teasing retirement in an interview, fans couldn’t have been more thrilled to hear reassuring words from the international superstar last night.

“It was nice to hear that he wants to do this forever,” Sousa said. “This Toronto show reminds him why he does this.”

The Weeknd is set to take over the Rogers Centre tonight for round two of his stellar homecoming shows.